Training Support Command holds relinquishment of command ceremony

Col. Kristina Green relinquished her duties as the commander of Training Support Command (TSC) to Lt. Col. Stephen Schippers at a relinquishment of command ceremony, July 15, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



Col. Ricardo Warfield, deputy commander of the MIRC and host of the ceremony, passed the unit colors to Schippers as the acting commander. Green’s replacement, Col. Melissa Adamski, is expected to take command of the TSC later this year.



In her exit remarks to an audience of friends, family, and colleagues, Green emphasized the importance of foundations.



“We need reinvigorate [the] discussion of Army values - what it means to us, and what it does to bring us together,” said Green as she gave an Army Values dog tag to a Soldier in the audience.



During Green’s time as commander, the TSC supported 13 mobilizations consisting of over 250 Soldiers from throughout the brigade to support worldwide missions. The TSC managed the deployment operations through the Active-Duty Operational Support, Reserve Component program and by managing all aspects of the mobilization process to include Deployment Manning Document management, orders processing, pre- and post-mobilization training, and attending the Multi-Component Joint Assessment.



Green’s next assignment is with the Joint Staff future operations (J35) as the Army Reserve lead.

