Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness Leader Retires with Honor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Edward Cannon may have started his Navy career as a snack bar operator and recreation aid 39 years ago, but fast-forward to today, he retires from civil service as the head of the Fleet and Family Readiness Program for Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



CNIC bid fair winds and following seas to Cannon, a native of Hatboro, Penn., during a retirement ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum at the historic Washington Navy Yard, D.C., July 21.



“I am most proud of the fact I started out at near the bottom of this very large organization around 20,000 employees and retired as the director and a member of the federal government's Senior Executive Service,” said Cannon. “Growing up in Hatboro taught me the importance of neighbors, taking care of one another and appreciating what it is like to live in a great area… This team of professionals are dedicated to serving our military and family members around the world, at land and at sea, 24-7-365.”



During his retirement ceremony, Cannon was presented the Navy Distinguished Civil Service Award by Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command.



“Ed, my sincerest heartfelt congratulations on your retirement and the culmination of 39 years said Lindsey. “You have been an invaluable leader, team member and key component of our Navy’s success. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on through the lives you’ve touched and your demonstration of the strength of our Navy.”



As the Fleet and Family Readiness director since 2017, Cannon was responsible for establishing the program’s objectives, policies, and standards and overseeing the execution of program requirements and resources. He implemented Navy and Department of Defense quality of life policy and guidance within CNIC area of responsibility.



“I am proud that I worked for a part of the Navy that truly contributes to national defense by supporting our Sailors and family members so our Sailors are ready for any mission presented,” said Cannon. “By providing top quality fitness centers, our Sailors are fit to fight; providing quality housing, food services, clinical counseling services, child and youth centers and programs, movies, sports, entertainment, and many other services, our Sailors and our families know the Navy cares about their quality of life and allows them to focus on the mission.”



Amongst his many achievements with the program, Cannon overhauled the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program; established the Navy’s Gold Star Program that serves as a touch-point for Gold Star families, surviving family members of military personnel; and stood up the Sailor Assistance Intercept for Life (SAIL) program to reduce distress related to suicides among Sailors.



More recently as the Navy faced the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannon led the implementation of virtual training for active-duty personnel, families, ombudsmen and program employees as a way to maintain services safely.



In addition, Cannon established the Departure & Separation Program, where a trained team of clinical counselors and life skills educators from base Fleet and Family Support Centers deploy with a ship and remain onboard for two weeks to provide resiliency and prevention training for Sailors underway.



“My favorite part of my job was seeing how I contributed to Sailors and family members having that ‘home away from home’ no matter where the Navy took them,” said Cannon. “Whether deployed on a ship, stationed overseas, at a remote location or in a metropolitan area, the Navy provides outstanding quality of life services.”



Throughout his career, Cannon has served at Naval Air Station Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; U.S. Naval Activities London; Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, Maryland; Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters in Washington, D.C.; Naval District Washington; Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (now Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central); and Commander, Navy Installations Command.



“Although I was never in the military, I spent a total of 39 years with the Navy as a civilian, 10 of those overseas between Naples, Italy and London, England,” said Cannon. “To me, I did serve the Navy proudly and saw firsthand the hard work and dedication Navy personnel put into preparing and when called upon defending our country and the values of America. I helped our Navy personnel and family members by providing outstanding support, so I feel I played an important role in serving our country, only as a civilian instead of in uniform.”



