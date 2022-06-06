Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Soldiers Win Six Medals at Grand Prix in Spain

    Silver Medal Smallbore Team at Grand Prix in Spain are U.S. Army Soldiers

    Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Tim Sherry, Sgt. Ivan Roe and Staff Sgt. Patrick Sunderman stand on the podium...... read more read more

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Story by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team earned the United States six medals at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation Grand Prix in Granada, Spain.

    The international event, which was held May 18-30, brought six Fort Benning, Georgia Soldiers face to face with the top air rifle and smallbore marksmen from across the world.

    In the 50m Smallbore matches, which is also called 50m Three-Position Rifle, two U.S. Army Soldiers earned the Bronze Medals in both the men’s and women’s categories. Sgt. Tim Sherry, a Highlands Ranch, Colorado native, went into the Final with a qualification score of 581. After the Final, he followed Norway and Finland with his Bronze Medal win. 2021 Olympian Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, a Groveland, California native, also led going into the Final with her qualification score of 590. After the Final, Maddalena followed Norway and Italy with her Bronze Medal win.

    In the Men’s 50m Smallbore Team Match, Team USA led going into the Final with a qualification score of 873, and ultimately claimed the Silver Medal behind Norway. This team included Sherry, Sgt. Ivan Roe, a Manhattan, Montana native, and 2021 Olympian Staff Sgt. Patrick Sunderman, a Farmington, Minnesota native.

    In the 50m Smallbore Mixed Team Match, Maddalena and Roe led with a qualification score of 587 and maintained that lead to win the Gold Medal over Norway’s two teams, who earned the Silver and Bronze Medals. The second U.S. team of Sherry and 2021 Olympian Spc. Alison Weisz,  a Belgrade, Montana native, trailed closely behind in fourth place and were just one point behind after qualification with a 586.

    In the 10m Mixed Team Match, this time, Maddalena joined up with Sgt. Brandon Muske, a Brenham, Texas native, to win one of the two Bronze Medals behind Norway’s Silver Medal and Italy’s Gold Medal. Another Italian team won the other Bronze Medal.

    And in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Match, Team USA won another Silver Medal behind Norway. This team included Roe, Sherry and Muske.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    This work, USAMU Soldiers Win Six Medals at Grand Prix in Spain, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tim Sherry
    Patrick Sunderman
    Brandon Muske
    Alison Weisz
    Sagen Maddalena
    Ivan Roe

