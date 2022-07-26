CNO Releases Navigation Plan 2022

WASHINGTON (NNS) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday released Navigation Plan 2022 to the Fleet, July 26.



This Navigation Plan builds upon NAVPLAN 2021, further outlining how the U.S. Navy will build, maintain, train, and equip a dominant naval force to strengthen strategic partnerships, deter conflict, and if called upon, help win the Nation’s wars.



"The seas are the lifeblood of our economy, our national security, and our way of life," said Gilday. "The Navy is committed to accelerating America's advantage at sea and our success depends on executing this Navigation Plan with teamwork."



Navigation Plan 2022 aligns Navy’s vision with the most up-to-date strategic guidance, to include the 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) and the Secretary of the Navy’s Vision. It outlines how the Navy is uniquely positioned to strengthen integrated deterrence, campaign forward, and build enduring warfighting advantages. This update also supports these lines of effort by driving a Fleet-wide movement to strengthen Navy’s learning culture and advancing a framework to accelerate its warfighting advantage.



Building on last year’s priorities of Sailors, Readiness, Capabilities, and Capacity, Gilday emphasizes the need to deliver a Navy that is postured globally, combat credible, and partnership focused every day. The new guidance further reiterates Gilday’s 'Get Real, Get Better' call to action, reminding leaders they need to consistently self-assess and self-correct in order to create a culture of learning and continuous improvement.



Navigation Plan 2022 introduces six force design imperatives to maintain combat credibility in increasingly contested seas: expand distance, leverage deception, harden defense, increase distribution, ensure delivery, and generate decision advantage. These force design imperatives enable distributed maritime operations, the Navy's foundational operating concept.



"We must move decisively to modernize U.S. naval power as we maintain readiness and a forward posture that keeps America and our Allies safe and prosperous," said Gilday. "The Navy is adopting a more continuous, iterative force design process to focus our modernization efforts and accelerate the capabilities we need to maintain our edge in this critical decade and beyond."



Navigation Plan 2022 supersedes last year’s NAVPLAN and will inform annual guidance for the Navy’s Program Objective Memorandum and other annual budget documents.



“Seapower forged our nation and, for generations, a strong Navy has guaranteed the rules-based order that underpins global security and prosperity,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will shape the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success."



To read CNO’s Navigation Plan in its entirety visit https://go.usa.gov/xSR7b.



To download a one-page infographic visit https://go.usa.gov/xSR7X.

