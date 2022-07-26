World-renowned cavalry unit receives new commander

ILLESHEIM, Germany-The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade held a change of command ceremony today between outgoing commander Col. Reggie Harper and incoming commander Col. Timothy Jaeger on Storck Barracks.



Sabers, spurs and Stetsons amassed on Storck Barracks Airfield this afternoon with full-Cavalry pageantry on parade in front of military and civilian officials. The formation of troops was bookended by an AH-64 Apache and a CH-47 Chinook, representing the airframes flown by Jaeger and Harper, respectively.



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus brass quintet stationed at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, provided music. The command bugler was Sgt. Robert Chambers from Lawrenceville, Georgia.



All 1ACB battalion commanders and colors were a part of the ceremony aside from 1-227 Attack Helicopter Battalion, who recently returned to Fort Hood following a successful 9-month CENTCOM deployment to support Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve.



Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division,

traveled from Fort Hood to officiate the ceremony.



"Taking the brigade colors two years ago, Col. Harper was tasked to train

lethal and highly capable crews, platoons and companies, and that is exactly

what he did," said Richardson. "As we have watched from afar at Fort Hood,

we have been impressed, proud, quite frankly mesmerized, but not at all

surprised by how effectively 1ACB maneuvered, seizing the initiative and

maintaining the momentum in a way that only U.S. Army Aviation can."



Air Cav has been deployed to Europe since Nov. 2021 for its third Atlantic

Resolve rotation. During the current operation, the brigade participated in

multiple large-scale, joint and multinational training exercises, increasing

interoperability, trust and friendships with NATO Allies and Partners.



These demonstrations of resolve and interdependence have been pivotal during an era of elevated tensions within the European theater of operations.



"This brigade moved a squadron task force over 1300 miles with no notice

from Greece to Poland while simultaneously moving assault aircraft, crews

and support to the Baltics and Slovakia," stated Harper. "The brigade has

flown over 12,000 hours during this rotation, far more than any previous

rotational combat aviation brigade. I thank God for the privilege to have

counted myself among this generation of Air Cavalry Troopers for the last 24

months and especially to hold the line with them here in Europe at such a

critical time in history."



Before the ceremony, Harper received the Legion of Merit from Richardson in recognition of his tenacity, vigor and excellence as brigade commander. During his command, 1ACB deployed to USEUCOM, USINDOPACOM and USCENTCOM to support missions all around the world.



Harper will continue his 25+ year Army career in Washington D.C., where he

will serve on the Joint Staff.



Nearly 20 years after his tour as a company commander with the 11th Aviation Regiment, Jaeger returns to Storck Barracks to take the helm of 1ACB, where he is also no stranger. His first assignment as an Army aviator and Apache pilot was with 1-227 AHB 22 years ago.



Most recently, Jaeger served with the Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia as the director of the Military Assistant Group, where he deployed to Mogadishu.



"Air Cav Troopers, your excellence in providing continuous support to the ground force commander during this deployment is unparalleled," beamed JAEGER. "I am humbled and honored for the privilege to return to command the brigade."



1ACB proudly welcomes Col. Jaeger, his wife Melissa, and their five children to the Air Cav family.



Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the DOD Atlantic Resolve land efforts. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show commitment to NATO while building readiness and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. As of Nov. 2021, the newly reactivated V Corps has assumed command and control of all Atlantic Resolve rotational forces.



The 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade later this year to support the U.S. commitment to Atlantic Resolve.



For more information about Atlantic Resolve, visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/AtlanticResolve/

