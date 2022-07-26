NAVWAR Ranks as Number Two Organization in the Navy on 2021 ‘Best Places to Work’ List

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) landed second out of the 18 Department of Navy (DON) subcomponent organizations, and was named the top Navy systems command, in the 2021 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings.



The annual report, produced by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, offers the most comprehensive assessment of how federal public servants view their jobs and workplaces, providing employee perspectives on leadership, pay, innovation, work-life balance and other issues.



“As we have in past years, we use these insights to take a hard look at the areas that can make work here more meaningful, worthwhile and impactful,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope. “We are focused on using this valuable feedback to drive and shape new policies and initiatives to continue on our path of creating a workforce where everyone can execute at their maximum potential.”



Rankings are determined by an agency’s Best Places to Work employee engagement and satisfaction score, which measures employee satisfaction, commitment of the workforce and willingness to put forth discretionary effort to achieve results. The score is calculated using a proprietary weighted formula that looks at responses to three questions in the Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) including:



• I recommend my organization as a good place to work.

• Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your job?

• Considering everything, how satisfied are you with your organization?

Notably NAVWAR had an engagement and satisfaction score of 77.2, the second highest in the command’s history, and well above the U.S. Government average of 64.5.



While the rankings do not cite specific programs or policies that most contribute to any given organization’s ranking, the FEVS survey results showed that the NAVWAR workforce ranked in the upper quartile of respondents in the areas of effective leadership, employee skills/mission match, innovation and work-life balance.



Prioritizing the development of a world-class workforce is one of the objectives outlined in NAVWAR’s recently-released Strategic Vector 2022, a document that aligns the command with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan and describes a data-driven approach to making NAVWAR the world’s preeminent provider of information warfare capabilities driving operational dominance from seabed to space.



Areas of efforts that support this objective include a curated data science training continuum, free web-based training through Udemy, an internal distinguished speakers’ series, an annual supervisor forum, wellness coaching, telework and remote work policies and external award and recognition opportunities.



The 2021 Best Places to Work rankings included 502 federal organizations: 17 large federal agencies, 24 midsize agencies, 29 small agencies and 432 subcomponents. NAVWAR was included in the agency subcomponent category as a subcategory of DON.



NAVWAR’s survey results includes the roll up of NAVWAR Headquarters, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, NIWC Atlantic, Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Computers, Communication and Intelligence (C4I), PEO Digital and Enterprise Services and PEO Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions.



ABOUT NAVWAR



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 07.26.2022 13:27 Story ID: 425829 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Ranks as Number Two Organization in the Navy on 2021 ‘Best Places to Work’ List, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.