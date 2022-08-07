NAVWAR Welcomes New Program Manager for Project Overmatch

Photo By Ramon Go | 220708-N-GC965-0026 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Ramon Go | 220708-N-GC965-0026 SAN DIEGO (July 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) gave a speech during the Program Overmatch change of command ceremony. Project Overmatch, a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at connecting platforms, weapons, and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Remil Capili relieved Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Program Manager for Project Overmatch Capt. Robert Croxson in a Change of Command ceremony July 8, at NAVWAR Headquarters in San Diego.



The event provided family members, colleagues, leadership and fellow Sailors the opportunity to witness the transfer of authority and responsibility from one great leader to another, signifying Capili as the new program manager for Project Overmatch.



Prior to serving as the program manager for Project Overmatch, Capili served as the executive assistant for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Commander Vice Adm. William Galinis.



Galinis provided the key note at the event, emphasizing the important work that NAVWAR and the Overmatch team is doing to provide information warfare capabilities, driving operational dominance from seabed to space.



“I would like to take a minute to recognize the Overmatch team and the incredibly important work that you do for the warfighter, in developing and delivering the most advance capabilities available so that our Navy can fight and win the wars of the future,” said Galinis. “These capabilities along with your tenacity and drive in this era of strategic competition is what will keep us ahead of our adversaries today and for decades to come.”



NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small also spoke at the ceremony highlighting Croxson’s extraordinary accomplishments in leading the Project Overmatch team.



“I’m forever grateful to Rob Croxson for what he’s done for Project Overmatch and NAVWAR,” said Small. “We didn’t have to look far to find that great leader to be our first program manager – he was already the EA. He really stepped up and helped put together and lead an amazing team.”



Small continued, emphasizing his confidence in Capili leading the Overmatch team moving forward.



“Capt. Capili is another talented leader,” said Small. “He is the exact right person to take over Project Overmatch and get us to the next level.”



Croxson echoed both Galinis and Small expressing his gratitude to the team and his certainty in Capili’s ability to deliver tomorrows capabilities today, outpacing our adversaries for years to come.



“It was an honor to have worked alongside each and every one of you,” said Croxson. “Because of you, we are moving the needle and changing the slope of our capability delivery. I look forward to continue to work with you from the Pentagon, and I am excited for Capili as I know he will lead this team to greatness as we work together to deliver Overmatch.”



Capili is now charged with managing Project Overmatch, a high priority Department of the Navy initiative aimed at enabling a Navy and Marine Corps that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized lethal and non-lethal effects from near-and-far, every axis and every domain. It will connect platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.



“I am humbled to be joining this all-star team of professionals,” said Capili. “I am in complete awe of the great work happening in Project Overmatch. Looking back from its inception in 2020 it is truly eye watering to see what the team has accomplished in such a short period time and I could not be more excited to help lead this team in advancing today’s warfighting capabilities for the Navy.”



