10th Group NCOs gauge their skills

FORT CARSON, Colo. — No one is more professional than I… I will strive to remain technically and tactically proficient… All Soldiers are entitled to outstanding leadership, I will provide that leadership. These are not only sentences from The Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer but words that NCOs live by each day. The NCOs from Group Support Battalion set out to prove just that.



Noncommissioned Officers from GSB, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participated in a 3-day NCO assessment in basic Soldier skills from July 12-14, 2022.



“All of the tasks they perform during this evaluation are all tasks required to compete for the Expert Soldier Badge,” said a first sergeant within Group.



The first day consisted of basic radio operations and a weapons range, in which the NCOs, who were in squads of 4-6 members, had to zero and qualify with the M4 carbine. They then transitioned into dissembling and assembling the M2 machine gun, M4 carbine, M17 pistol, M240 machine gun and the M249 light machine gun.



“We all learn the basics of shooting in basic training,” said a sergeant within Group. “But having the ability to teach and mentor our Soldiers on the range is also important, especially for them to succeed.”



The following day the NCOs began a squad-level land navigation course assessment. The group performed different medical tasks at each set of coordinates before moving to the next location. After completing the course, the squads attended an educational board run by the GSB command sergeant major and first sergeants. They also conducted a night land navigation assessment where the NCOs had to find at least four out of five navigational points.



“This evaluation gives the first sergeants and commanders, along with the battalion leadership, an idea if these NCOs are strong enough to be teaching Soldiers these basic Soldier tasks,” said a first sergeant within Group. “This way, we ensure that our Soldiers get the right information and are successful in their futures.”



As the NCOs moved into day three, the last event between them and the finish line was a 12-mile road march. During the 3-day event, all the NCOs were evaluated by observers/coaches and given feedback on what areas they could improve at the end of the assessment.



“This was a good opportunity to see where we stand,” said a sergeant within Group. “Not only as NCOs but as Soldiers.”

