BUMED Announces Independent Duty Corpsman Awards at Medical Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Darin Via, deputy surgeon general and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Darin Via, deputy surgeon general and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of Hospital Corps, present a Navy Achievement Medal and plaque to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Franklin McCullough, assigned to USS Sioux City (LCS-11), for being selected as the Naval Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) of the Year at the Armed Forces Operational Medicine Symposium (AFOMS) 2022. The AFOMS brings together Navy IDCs and Air Force Independent Duty Medical Technicians to discuss ways to improve training opportunities, recruiting into the community, and provide breakout discussions to improve patient care. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (July 25, 2022) – Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Navy Deputy Surgeon General, and Hospital Corps Force Master Chief Michael J. Roberts, presented the Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) of the Year awards today during the opening ceremony of the Armed Forces Operational Medicine Symposium. The conference will conclude July 29.

The following enlisted medical personnel were recognized by Navy Medicine:

Shore Command IDC of the Year, Chief Hospital Corpsman, (HMC) Jessica Bova, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2, homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla.

Boya has since transferred to Naval Talent Acquisition Group, Houston. Regarding receiving the award, she said, “It shows my hard work and perseverance paid off in being recognized and honored for my work. Without my team being the rock stars they are, I wouldn’t have been able to take on the tougher jobs within the command to stand out.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” said Boya. “Balancing the job is the one thing you must be able to do. Hopefully, this honor shows that I have what it takes to take on more responsibility and tougher assignments.”

Navy Medicine Command IDC of the Year, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Nelsen Young, Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, Md.

Naval Air Forces IDC of the Year, HM1 Petronilo Marcelo Jr., USS George Washington (CVN-73), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Special Operations IDC of the Year, HM1 Benjamin Gomez, Naval Special Warfare Group 8 Logistics and Support Unit, based in Coronado, Calif.

Naval Expeditionary Force IDC of the Year, HM1 Vladimir Link, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, headquartered in Naval Station Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

Naval Surface Force IDC of the Year, HM1 Franklin McCullough, USS Sioux City (LCS-11), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla.

Naval Submarine Force IDC of the Year, HM1 Kenny Harp, USS New Mexico (SSN 779), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Fleet Marine Force Senior IDC of the Year, HM1 Kyle Tillman, Marine Air Control Group 38, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

Fleet Marine Force Junior IDC of the Year, HM2 Joshua Allard, Marine Aircraft Group 14, based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C.