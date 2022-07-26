Airlifter of the Month: Always ready

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Brown, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation medical material noncommissioned officer in charge, was recognized by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, as Airlifter of the Month during a coining ceremony at Ramstein Air Base.



Brown grew up in Libertyville, Ill, where he met his childhood best friend. After finishing high school his best friends dad inspired both of them to join the Air Force.



“His dad was a major in the Army and advocated for us to enlist,” said Brown. “ He said, ‘Take advantage of it, you guys need some discipline in your life and you will get to finish your schooling for free’.”



Brown aspired to follow through with that advice, and said his main goal right now is to finish his master's degree in engineering or business acquisitions. After that, he plans to see where the Air Force takes him.



In his free time, Brown enjoys going to the gym. He makes an effort to work out every day. He also enjoys spending time outdoors hiking with his dog, watching thriller movies, or reading historical books.



Since being stationed at Ramstein, Brown has fit in with his squadron well. Brown’s advice is to always help others.



“Make sure that when you come to work, come in with your head held high, make sure that you’re doing your job and helping others,” he said, “That is the biggest thing for me. If you see somebody that needs something, make sure that you do something to help them.”



Brown was awarded Airlifter of the Month, July 21, 2022, for his continued efforts to better the base and contribute to his team.



“He is outgoing and loves to encourage people,” said Capt. Lindsay Frazier, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron readiness and logistics officer in charge. “He loves people and wants to make sure everyone is included, and that we’re doing things to make everyone feel welcome.”



Brown serves 75 aeronautical evacuation crew members, and ensures $5.1 million dollars in medical supplies and equipment are always ready. He was recognized for leading a base-wide clean-up initiative, guiding 45 members to remove over 20 bags of waste from in and around the facility. His actions contributed to Ramstein Air Base being selected for the 2022 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence.



“He has a passion for helping people and taking care of what needs to be done,” said Frazier. “With him, very little supervision is needed. When Brown sees something that needs to be done, he goes out and does it.”



Brown also worked to secure an additional seven pieces of in-flight equipment worth $222,000, at no additional cost to the unit. He also worked with Aircraft Maintenance to resolve an oxygen filling issue, which saved $50,000 and 100 man hours annually.



In honor of these efforts, Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presented his coin to Brown in his first coining ceremony since taking command.

