Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Kenya

    Kenya Joint Combined Exchange Training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake | U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC) conduct a...... read more read more

    KENYA

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Isiolo, Kenya -- Special Operations Command Africa forces partnered with members of the Kenyan Defense Force for a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Isiolo, Kenya that concluded July 11, 2022.

    Joint military engagements enable an opportunity for the partner forces to strengthen defense capabilities and align priorities towards greater security for East Africa.

    The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide partner nation special operations units specific training to promote security and stability in Africa. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.

    This training is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Kenyan military that provide opportunities for units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. In 2021, the U.S. partnered with Kenya on exchanges to improve military skillsets during an event in Somalia dedicated to promoting safety and stability in the Horn of Africa.

    The U.S. and Kenya remain united in their partnership to guard against threats from violent extremists undermining the stability of the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 06:17
    Story ID: 425793
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Kenya, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kenya Joint Combined Exchange Training
    Kenya Joint Combined Exchange Training
    Kenya Joint Combined Exchange Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kenya
    jcet
    socaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT