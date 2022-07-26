U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Kenya

Isiolo, Kenya -- Special Operations Command Africa forces partnered with members of the Kenyan Defense Force for a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Isiolo, Kenya that concluded July 11, 2022.



Joint military engagements enable an opportunity for the partner forces to strengthen defense capabilities and align priorities towards greater security for East Africa.



The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide partner nation special operations units specific training to promote security and stability in Africa. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.



This training is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Kenyan military that provide opportunities for units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. In 2021, the U.S. partnered with Kenya on exchanges to improve military skillsets during an event in Somalia dedicated to promoting safety and stability in the Horn of Africa.



The U.S. and Kenya remain united in their partnership to guard against threats from violent extremists undermining the stability of the region.

