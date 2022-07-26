Stronger together: 435 CRSS, Romanian AF partner for training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Romanian air force members stand in front of Hangar at...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Romanian air force members stand in front of Hangar at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, July 20, 2022. Air advisors from the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron provided Barrier Arresting Kit training to Romanian air force partners. The goal of the BAK-12 maintenance training was to share capability among the partner nations and help advise Romanian service members on how to service the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens) see less | View Image Page

FETESTI AIR BASE, Germany – 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron air advisors worked alongside the Romanian air force while leading training on the Barrier Arresting Kit 12 at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, July 18-20, 2022.



The BAK-12 is an aircraft arresting system used by both the U.S. and Romania to decelerate landing fighter aircraft in emergencies.



The air advisors’ training goal was to share best practices with Romanian personnel, better preparing them to conduct regular maintenance and care for the systems at Fetesti.



During the training, the air advisors encouraged Romanians to share any knowledge or information about their respective arresting systems.



"It's equally important that we receive information from our Romanian partners," said Capt. Sylvan Lachance, 435th CRSS air advisor. "It's essential that we receive information about what they may need and any help or training they might benefit from."



Both nations’ service members valued the chance to share knowledge of hardware crucial to enabling Agile Combat Employment. The Romanian air force was eager to learn and share their knowledge as well.





"By completing this course we not only acquire new knowledge, skill, and abilities that allow us to perform operations and carry out necessary actions with varying degrees of complexity regarding the maintenance and repair of equipment, but we also accumulate specific knowledge and train the skills necessary for the use and maintenance of technical means," said Romanian air force Warrant Officer 2nd Class Liviu Hapenciuc, assigned to the 95th Air Force Base.



The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing executes a diverse mission set across the European theater, and the 435th CRSS’s work with NATO partners is no exception.



The air advisors are a unique team of qualified multi-capable Airmen who support the United Stated in Europe with Security Force Assistance engagements.



"If you asked anyone in our unit what an advisor does, the answer would be different from each one because we all work in different lanes," said LaChance. "We all have the basic knowledge required to transfer capabilities to other nations.”



Air advisors not only work with partner nations to develop their aviation enterprises but also to bolster partnerships with U.S. allies and partners . By leading and participating in multiple partnership events each year, the air advisors play a special role in enhancing relationships across the continent.



"Air advisors help strengthen the theater," said LaChance. "NATO’s whole platform is that we are stronger together. Our job is to build interoperability with our partner nations."

