Commander, Submarine Group 7 Strengthens Partnerships at 6th Indonesian Submarine Force Staff Talks

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7/Task Force (CTF) 74 and CTF-74 staff met with Indonesian navy leaders and U.S. Embassy representatives in Jakarta for the 6th Tentara Nasional Indonesia - Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL)/U.S. Navy Submarine Force Staff Talks onboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), July 21-22.



Over the two days, CTF-74 and TNI-AL leaders participated in relationship-building events to include staff talks, office calls and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs) in order to continue to develop both countries’ combined submarine operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



“I’m thrilled to be able to visit Jakarta and conduct these submarine staff talks with our Indonesian partners in person once again,” said Seif. “The U.S.-Indonesia partnership has never been stronger or more comprehensive than it is today. Working together during these staff talks allows both of our submarine forces to learn from one another, helping us both contribute to our shared goal of maintaining regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



Planners for this year’s submarine force staff talks aligned the engagement around the port visit of Frank Cable whose visit to Indonesia was the first port visit by a U.S. Navy submarine force asset to the country. Leaders from TNI-AL took tours of the submarine tender and were able to see the unique expeditionary maintenance and submarine logistics capabilities first-hand.



During the staff talks, personnel from both nations led discussions on safe submarine operations. There were specific exchanges held on the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Safety Program (SUBSAFE), submarine maintenance, and submarine navigation.



The two days of events culminated with the signing of the goals and action items by Seif and First Adm. Indra Agus Wijaya, commander, Submarine Operation, Indonesian Fleet. Both leaders pledged to continue to work together on relationship-building and interoperability between the two submarine forces.



This was the first time the two navies had held submarine staff talks in person since 2018. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



