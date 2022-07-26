Order up: Ramstein reopens DFAC

The Rheinland Inn Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, celebrated its grand reopening July 18, 2022, after 2 and a half years of renovations.

The facility is open to all Department of Defense identification card holders and their immediate family members. Additionally, civilians and military personnel of foreign government agencies may also use the facility when specific arrangements have been made between the U.S. and their foreign government.

The DFAC provides patrons with electronic payment options, as well as taking the U.S. dollar, restaurant style seating, free Wi-Fi, and air conditioning.

“Previously our DFAC had a more traditional focus of feeding our younger enlisted Airmen, those on temporary duty orders here and others on an occasional basis,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew McWhirter, 786th Force Support Squadron commander. “We wanted to open the aperture and be able to serve the community as whole, so we opened it up to all DOD ID holders and their families as well.”

Food Services Airmen have been working to manage food production for a much larger audience now that the DFAC has opened to an increased customer base.

"In early June, the team partnered with the 86th Force Support Squadron and started training at different food locations across base to develop their kitchen skills,” Maj. Kyle Deroner, 786 FSS operations officer. “We are excited to resume DFAC operations and be able to provide one of our core services again. Since opening, we’ve continued to work, train, and cook for four meals around the clock to provide quality food to team Ramstein."

New food stations are available, like the sandwich and Panini bar, and new events are planned including quarterly birthday meals and specialty themed nights.

“What we do in a food service operation is absolutely vital to mission success,” McWhirter emphasized. “It is critical to feed the people that make the mission happen. We also hope to provide our patrons with a better quality of life and bring back that face-to-face service we lost during COVID-19.”

The DFAC hours of operation are:

Monday through Friday

● Breakfast: 6 - 8 a.m.

● Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

● Dinner: 4:30 - 7 p.m.

● Midnight meal: 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.



Weekends, Holidays and Family Days



● Brunch: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

● Dinner: 4:30 - 7 p.m.

● Midnight meal: 11 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

