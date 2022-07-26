Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Maritime Cooperation: A Joint Statement Between the Iraq Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.26.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    The following is the text of a joint statement by the Iraq Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet:

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, met with Staff Vice Adm. Ahmed Jasim Maarij Al-Zayed, commander of the Iraq Navy, July 25, in Baghdad, Iraq, to discuss future opportunities for maritime security cooperation in the Arabian Gulf.

    The two leaders shared their visions for regional maritime security and agreed to continue to strengthen relations through the exchange of intelligence information and experiences to provide training opportunities that will enhance the proficiency of members of the Iraqi naval force as officers and enlisted, and to continue the naval patrols of all regional countries in the Arabian Gulf in order to maintain maritime security and promote the free flow of commerce and stability in regional and international waters.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 01:36
    Story ID: 425786
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Iraq Navy
    NAVCENT
    Iraq

