902nd “Golden Spoon” Competition

Fort Drum, New York (July 25, 2022) -- On a table lined with elegant plates, in a competition where the only ingredients allowed must come from Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MRE’s), one dish stood out from the rest, as Sgt. Jailyn Sanchez of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, took home first place in the 3rd Annual “Golden Spoon” competition with her presentation of “Basic Avalanche.”



The arrangement of pound cake, peanut butter, chocolate spread, jam, and M&M’s won the favor of the judges, a panel headed by Assistant Adjutant General, Brigadier Gen. Robert Hughes, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Hicks along with other senior officers and enlisted personnel.



During the training period, the Soldiers of the 902nd supported the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York, by rotating from the white cell element in garrison, to falling in under forward support companies in the field.



Such a setup is rare, according to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sarah Zadoyko, “In my entire career as a 92G (Army Culinary Specialist), there has never been an AT period where we could accomplish training in the field and in garrison in one exercise.”



During the XCTC period, three Soldiers from the 902nd were promoted to the rank of sergeant. “Our new non-commissioned officers were able to test their stripes and figure out their leadership styles in an active-duty environment,” added Zadoyko.



Sanchez, a full-time physical therapy student at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City, described the experience.



“Going from being lower-enlisted to having to lead has been interesting, especially in the field and DFAC (dining facility) areas. Winning the “Golden Spoon” was a bit of a shocker because there were a bunch of foods up there presented so well. I’m very happy. I think we’ve been doing super-well. Our determination has been to just get things done in an orderly fashion, but also growing as a unit now that we are all cooking together.”