COVID-19 Vaccine Availability for Children Ages 6 months & above at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Infant Inoculation Importance...As Naval Hospital Bremerton starts walk-in availability of COVID-19 vaccination for children age six months and above, August 1, 2022, Immunization Clinic staff such as Myrngie Anton stand ready to provide to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages five and younger. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

Naval Hospital Bremerton will begin walk-in availability of COVID-19 vaccination for children age six months and above, August 1, 2022.



Based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to expand COVID-19 vaccination, the decision now universally endorses that everyone from six months and older can receive the vaccine.



NHB Immunization Clinic will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages five and younger.



Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett will be offering the Moderna vaccine (only) for all age groups.



What you need to know:



NHB’s Immunization Clinic, located on the Third Floor – next to the Pediatrics Clinic - of Family Medicine Wing, will be administering the vaccinations, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed for lunch/training 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clinic phone number: 360-475-5329/28.



“Our Immunization team is fully prepared to provide the vaccine on a walk-in basis starting Monday, August 1,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Jesus Albarran, Family Medicine and Pediatric leading chief petty officer, noting that for all minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the shot.



The CDC advocates that vaccinating everyone, including children six months and older, provides the best defense against serious outcomes related to COVID-19. There’s a host of reasoning behind the expanded mandate.



• COVID-19 vaccination for younger children is a critical opportunity to prevent severe illness, especially among those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including those from certain racial and ethnic groups and children with underlying medical conditions, disabilities, or special healthcare needs.

• Parents make decisions every day to protect their children, and now COVID-19 vaccines are available to protect all children 6 months and older.

• This new recommendation will add nation-wide approximately 20 million children younger than 5 years of age to be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

• COVID Vaccination Record Card will be provided.

• The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years will be a three-dose primary series.

• The Moderna vaccine primary series is two shots.

Additionally – and unfortunately – children can become severely ill like adults from COVID-19, be hospitalized, and even die. (There’s over one million deaths in the U.S. alone attributed to the virus).



Children can also experience short-and long-term health complications that can affect their mental and health well-being and quality of life.



Experts also note there is no way to predict if a child will develop a severe or mild case of COVID-19. Even healthy children without underlying medical conditions can get severe COVID-19 or suffer from long-term health complications. Vaccinating this younger age group will help lessen the strain on families by providing greater confidence in allowing children to participate in childcare, school and other activities. The CDC does stress that even children who have previously had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated, as the vaccine adds protection.



After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, children may have some side effects similar to those seen with other routine childhood vaccines.

• Reported side effects tend to be mild and temporary. Some children have no side effects.

• Serious health events, like myocarditis, after COVID-19 vaccination in children are rare. When they are reported, side effects occur most frequently within a few days after vaccination.



The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.

• The known risks of COVID-19 and its severe complications—such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death—outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination.



Parents with questions are encouraged to talk to their child’s healthcare provider/physician/pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the importance of keeping children up to date with all recommended vaccinations.



COVID vaccinations and booster will also remain on an appointment only basis during the above times or by scheduling at 1-800-404-4506, or on-line option: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/BremertonCOVIDApp/COVID.aspx