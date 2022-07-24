86 APS welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - The 86th Aerial Port Squadron welcomed a new commander July 24, 2022 on McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Lt. Col. Tara Horton took the helm of the squadron during a change of command ceremony.



Horton was previously the operations officer for the 86 APS since early 2016.



“I already have a rapport and they know my personality, my strengths and weaknesses, but being in this new role changes things just a little bit,” Horton said. “I'm excited to flesh out this new role and see how the interactions between the senior leaders and myself go forward.”



Horton is excited to lead the 86 APS into the future and prepare them for future deployments.



Though she is aware her new responsibilities as a commander may prove to be challenging at times, she says she cares about and wants to help her Airman.



The 86 APS is responsible for all management and movement of cargo and passengers transported in the Military Airlift System. Most Aerial Ports are divided into specific duty sections: Ramp Services, Cargo Processing, Passenger Service (PAX), Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC), Special Handling and Fleet Service.

