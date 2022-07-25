BUPERS Fleet Engagement Team Meets Hampton Roads Sailors

Photo By Douglas Bedford | Sailors meet with detailers as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Bedford | Sailors meet with detailers as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The Career Development symposium, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Station Norfolk to reach out to Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Douglas Bedford/Released) see less | View Image Page

A Bureau of Naval Personnel/Navy Personnel Command Fleet

Engagement Team completed a five-day engagement event July 15, resulting in 755 newly-rated Sailors.



The team, consisting of enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers, traveled from Millington, Tennessee, to set up shop at three locations in conjunction with NPC’s Career Development Symposium: at Naval Station Norfolk July 12-13; Naval Air Station Oceana July

14; and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on July 15.



The team either met with Sailors during the visit or worked with Sailors’ PACT applications while their units were underway during their visit and could not meet in person. Whichever way they did it, the team handled 873 applications, approving 755 Sailors for a rating, an 86% acceptance

rate. Additionally, 93 Sailors were awarded technical training at ‘A’ schools.



The enlisted community managers, detailers and rating specialists interviewed PACT Sailors and provided career counseling. The team also negotiated orders to get the Sailors out to the fleet with their new rates filling in-demand billets.



In preparation for the visits, colloquially coined “PACT Rodeos,” the team coordinated with locally-based command career counselors and leadership, ensuring eligible PACT Sailors were prepared and available to attend. For those unable to attend, command career counselors ensured PACT applications made it to the team.



“The ability for Sailors to engage one-on-one with Community Managers and Rating Detailers has proven to be an invaluable experience for all sides,” said Senior Chief Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) Brian McGarrigle, Aviation Enlisted Community Manager. “As a Community

Manager, it is refreshing to see how motivated Sailors are to select a rating and continue their naval service in a career field.”



Fleet Engagement Team visits promote greater transparency of the orders negotiation process, as well as hands-on training for career counselors and PACT Sailors alike. Force Master Chief Chris Detje from Navy Personnel Command said the team looks forward to conducting future

visits to more fleet concentration areas.



“Linking the focused and hard-charging young Sailors with jobs they want is a huge win for both them and the Navy,” he said. “It’s essential that we get real about our capabilities and goals, so we can get better with filling sea-duty billets. This all leads to changing lives and improving outcomes.”



PACT Sailors interested in expanding their available conversion opportunities should contact their command career counselor for information about additional Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) testing opportunities.



For more information on PACT, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-

Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/



