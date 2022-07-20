MyNavy Coaching team visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (July 19, 2022) Command Master Chief Leon N. Sealey from Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (July 19, 2022) Command Master Chief Leon N. Sealey from Navy Personnel Command’s Talent Management Task Force leads a MyNavy Coaching workshop in the Chief’s Mess aboard the Nimitz-Class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). The workshops explored utilizing peer-to-peer coaching to enhance the development of Sailors both for personal and professional growth. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The MyNavy Coaching team visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) for a series of four-hour coaching workshops July 19-20.



Command Master Chief Duncan MacLeod and Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber from Navy Personnel Command’s Talent Management Task Force led four separate workshops for 126 GW Sailors.



The coaching workshops explored utilizing peer-to-peer coaching to enhance the development of Sailors both for personal and professional growth. First class petty officers through lieutenants got the chance to learn the coaching skillsets of active listening, empathy, and asking powerful questions.



“We need to stop living in hindsight, and start living in foresight,” said Barber. “We always say hindsight is 20/20. We’re always looking back; we’re never looking forward. If we can change the way we’re asking questions by asking open-ended questions, we’ll be able to better lead. We’re just asking people to change their conversation.”



While this particular training was for senior enlisted and junior officers, these skills can be taught to every Sailor in the fleet.



Sailors who attended the training said it opened their eyes.



“MyNavy Coaching training helped me identify coaching techniques that can be used in various scenarios with all Sailors and helping them identify solutions to problems they have or goals they are trying to obtain,” said Chief Information Systems Technician Sophia Reynolds, key infrastructure operating account manager, combat systems department, who attended the training. “This coaching can be used anywhere in the fleet, the skillsets provided in the training are ultimately to empower the Sailor in achieving personal or professional success by asking thought provoking questions.”



“The MyNavy Coaching class served as a reminder that asking questions is an ability we really need to cultivate as leaders,” said Lt. Chris Porter, the ship’s assistant training officer. “It’s so powerful in helping guide Sailors to find their own solutions to the problems that stand in the way of accomplishing their goals.”



The team made sure to emphasize that coaching is not mentoring. These are two different skillsets – mentorship and coaching – that can work hand-in-hand, but are uniquely different in development conversations.



“The Sailors of today cannot be led with yesterday’s mindset,” said Barber. “In a coaching conversation, the coach’s job is to allow the coaching partner come up with their own answers to their problems, to make their own solution. Instead of me telling you what to do, I’m going to ask you ‘what do you want to do? What do you need to help make this happen?’”



“As the assistant training officer, I help lead a fairly small department, so I have a lot of personal interaction with all my Sailors,” said Porter. “As such, coaching is something that I’ll be able to consistently apply in the workplace to, hopefully, have a significant positive impact on my Sailors’ lives and careers.”



Coaching demonstrates the Navy’s investment in Sailor development and empowerment to be the best version of themselves. The MyNavy Coaching initiative is one of several talent management initiatives of the Talent Management Task Force, led by Rear Adm. Michael Schwerin. The TMTF’s mission is to ensure the Navy attracts, develops, trains, and retains top talent. The end state is effective Sailor development to retain the best and most fully qualified Sailors employed in the right assignments to maximize the Navy’s warfighting effectiveness.



For more information on MyNavy Coaching please visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/Coaching/