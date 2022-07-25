Mountain Dragons commander proves mettle during 70.3-mile Ironman competition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Jenny R. Metzler, the commander of the 59th Chemical Company...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Jenny R. Metzler, the commander of the 59th Chemical Company “Mountain Dragons,” swam 1.2 miles, biked 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles in 5:40.26 during the 70.3-mile Ironman competition in Genera, New York. Metzler came in seventh out of 34 competitors in her age category during the grueling endurance race. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

GENEVA, N.Y. – A U.S. Army Chemical Company commander proved her mettle during the 70.3-mile Ironman competition in Genera, New York.



Capt. Jenny R. Metzler, the commander of the 59th Chemical Company “Mountain Dragons,” swam 1.2 miles, biked 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles in 5:40.26.



Metzler came in seventh out of 34 competitors in her age category during the grueling endurance race.



More than a thousand competitors participated in the Ironman competition, which took place in the Finger Lakes region of New York, starting and ending near Seneca Lake.



“I wanted to see what new limits I could reach,” said Metzler, who is originally from Peshtigo, Wisconsin. “I trained every day for six solid months. I was on a weekly plan of rotating between swimming, biking and running. The most challenging part of training was training in the Fort Drum winter and balancing between being a commander.”



Metzler said conditions on race day were ideal with temperatures in the low 50s and no wind.



The Fort Drum, New York-based 59th Chemical Company is part of the 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Metzler said serving in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps gives her the opportunity to lead Soldiers and accomplish important missions.



After completing the 70.3-mile Ironman race and six previous marathons, Metzler plans to take on new challenges over the next two years.



“I hope to cap the year off with a 50-mile race, the Boston Marathon in April 2023 and a full 140.6 Ironman toward the latter part of 2023,” said Metzler.