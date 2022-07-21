Architect-Engineering Contract Awarded for Large Waterfront Project Services Primarily in Hampton Roads

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded MN-BMCD ML Joint Venture, Norfolk, Virginia, a $95 million, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering (AE) contract for large waterfront project services that will be conducted primarily in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.



The work to be performed provides for comprehensive AE services, and design and engineering services for projects ancillary to waterfront projects, such as buildings, roads, parking areas, railroads, bridges, culverts, foundations, retaining walls, and underground structures, among others. Engineering services may include, but is not limited to, engineering investigations, failure investigation with destructive and non-destructive testing, seismic evaluation and retrofit, progressive collapse analysis, blast resistant design, civil engineering, survey, and engineering studies.



Work will be performed at various Navy and other government facilities within the NAVFAC MIDLANT area of operations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of July 2027.



Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance or military construction funds.



This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov, with three offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0047).

