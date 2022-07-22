Naval Supply Corps School Holds Change of Command







From Navy Supply Corps School Public Affairs







Newport, R.I. – Family, staff, students and guests witnessed a time-honored military tradition, the change of command, at the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) in Newport, Rhode Island, July 22, 2022.







Chief of the Supply Corps Rear Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos presided over the ceremony where Capt. Jason C. Warner relieved Capt. Michael A. York as NSCS’ commanding officer.







Warner, a native of Warren, Ohio, earned his commission in 1998 through Officer Candidate School. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2008.







At sea, Warner was a division officer aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65), the pre-commissioning supply officer aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and supply officer aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). He has served in a wide range of shore and joint staff assignments with the U.S. Naval Academy, Naval Supply Systems Command, the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Programming Division (N80), Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, and The Joint Chiefs of Staff. As a Navy Individual Augmentee, he was the manpower and personnel branch chief (J-1) and theater-wide construction deputy branch chief of the Joint Contracting Command – Iraq/Afghanistan, supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.







Warner’s last assignment was as the director of operations and plans, Defense Logistics Agency – Troop Support, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.







NSCS, located at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, offers a range of career-long training for the Supply Corps community. For more on NSCS, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSCS/ and https://www.facebook.com/NavySupplyCorpsSchool.

