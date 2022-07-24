Coast Guard celebrates local USCG SPARs 100th birthday

[Left] U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Commander, Sector Lake Michigan, reads the citation to accompany the plaque for Marie Goff, a USCG SPARs veteran, during a celebration at her home July 23, 2022, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The SPARs, Semper Paratus-Always Ready, were the women’s component of the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II to help augment duties stateside. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector Lake Michigan)

[Right] Marie Goff, a USCG SPARs veteran, displays her plaque with members of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan color guard team during a celebration at her home July 23, 2022, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Goff celebrated her 100th birthday and Coast Guard members from Sector Lake Michigan visited to present gifts and thank her for her service and legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector Lake Michigan)

MILWAUKEE – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan celebrated the 100th birthday of local U.S. Coast Guard SPARs veteran at her home in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Saturday.



Marie Goff, a former United States Coast Guard SPARs during World War II, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday where members from Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and the color guard team were present to surprise Marie, presenting her with a letter and plaque.

“It was truly a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate with Marie,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Commander, Sector Lake Michigan. “She served our Nation as a SPAR at a pivotal time in history and established a legacy for all of us to follow.”

Marie Goff enlisted in the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve in September 1944 and served until March 1946, achieving the rank of Seaman First Class. During her time with the SPARs, she earned the American Area Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Established during World War II, the SPARs [Semper Paratus, Always Ready] were the Women’s Reserve component for the United States Coast Guard. Designed to help augment the active duty force, SPARs served in critical areas across the Service during the war.

Please direct any further inquiries to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Anthony Gallegos, Public Affairs Officer, Sector Lake Michigan, at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil

-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2022 Date Posted: 07.25.2022 12:23 Story ID: 425723 Location: OAK CREEK, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard celebrates local USCG SPARs 100th birthday, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.