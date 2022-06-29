Transitioning from Apprenticeships to High-Demand Civilian Careers: Anthony and Yasmin’s Story Continued

Photo By Dana Kelly | The last time we spoke with Anthony and Yasmin, they were eagerly anticipating...... read more read more Photo By Dana Kelly | The last time we spoke with Anthony and Yasmin, they were eagerly anticipating Anthony’s separation from service and working to complete their pre-apprenticeship programs—a step toward their long-term employment goals. Now, they’re in Florida and working on their IBM Z Registered Apprenticeship Programs with Black Knight, Inc., a software, data and analytics company. see less | View Image Page

The last time we spoke with Anthony and Yasmin, they were eagerly anticipating Anthony’s separation from service and working to complete their pre-apprenticeship programs—a step toward their long-term employment goals. Now, they’re in Florida and working on their IBM Z Registered Apprenticeship Programs with Black Knight, Inc., a software, data and analytics company.



After completing her pre-apprenticeship, Yasmin accepted an offer from Black Knight, Inc. in Sept. 2021. She left their residence at Army Garrison Bavaria in Germany ahead of Anthony to start her apprenticeship and settle into their new Florida home.



“The star of the story is Yasmin,” said Anthony. “It was like her deployment.”



Anthony also received an apprenticeship offer from Black Knight, Inc. and started in March 2022, five days after his official date of separation. Since joining Yasmin in Florida earlier this year, he has earned an IT certificate, started a job contracting in IT, and plans to attend college.



Yasmin was connected with American Corporate Partners, a nonprofit focused on providing career services for transitioning service members through the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot. She credits much of her success to the mentorship she received from her Employment Navigator, Natali Esteves, her mentor at ACP, her manager at Black Knight, Inc. and her Success Coach from Franklin Apprenticeships.



“[Natali] is always one of the first people we reach out to when something cool happens professionally,” Yasmin said, “She’s super supportive all the time. It’s really great to talk to all these people with their experiences: sometimes it’s business, and other times, it’s personal.”



The Black Knight, Inc. apprenticeship blends training and development into the work model; participants meet weekly with an assigned Success Coach to ensure they can meet their goals. Yasmin will complete her apprenticeship in October of 2022, and Anthony will complete his in April of 2023, after which they will both join the company full time.



Tim Winter is the director for Transition Assistance Programs for the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service at the U.S. Department of Labor. Follow VETS on Twitter at @VETS_DOL.