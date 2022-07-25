Courtesy Photo | Letter to Gen. George Washington to Col. Elias Dayton: 8 miles East of Morris Town,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Letter to Gen. George Washington to Col. Elias Dayton: 8 miles East of Morris Town, N.J. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Sir:



By a letter received this morning from Lord Stirling of the 22d Inst., I find he intends to pursue his route from Kakiat thro Paramus to the great Falls. Thence to Watsessing and thro Springfield to Brunswick or Bound Brook. The reason of my being thus particular in describing Lord Stirling’s route is because I wish you to take every possible pains in your power, by sending trusty persons to Staten Island to obtain intelligence of the Enemy’s situation & numbers. What kind of Troops they are and how many, and what guards they have, their strength and where posted. My view in this is that his Lordship, when he arrives, may make an attempt upon the Enemy there with his Division. If it should appear from a full consideration of all circumstances and the information you obtain that it can be done with a strong prospect of success, you will also make due inquiry: how many Boats are [there] and may be certainly had to transport the Troops in case the Enterprise should appear advisable. You will, after having informed yourself upon these several matters, send a good and faithful officer to meet Lord Stirling with a distinct and accurate account of everything, as well respecting the number & situation of the Enemy on the island, the forts, their guards and their strength and posts, [and] about the Boats, that he may have a general view of the matter, and possessing all the circumstances, may know how to regulate his conduct in the affair.



I need not urge the necessity of your procuring the best intelligence, because the reason is apparent and all that remains for me to add, is, that you keep the whole matter as secret as possible. For upon secrecy, success or a defeat will probably depend.



I am Sir, your most obdt servt



Note: This letter is one of many that clearly illustrates the value Washington placed on intelligence. Colonel (later Maj. Gen.) Dayton headed Washington’s spy ring on Staten Island. Lord Stirling (William Alexander) was a major general in the Continental Army. He did not initiate an attack on Staten Island as Washington intimated in this letter. In the summer of 1776, the British had established a headquarters on the island, but in late July 1777, Sir William Howe, commander of British land forces, sailed with much of this force from Staten Island southward to attack Philadelphia.