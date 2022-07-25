New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 107th Military Company train with their State Partnership Program partners in South Africa.

Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Anthony Ruggerio from the 107th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Anthony Ruggerio from the 107th Military Police Company participated in a react to ambush exercise with the South Africa National Defense Force near Kwambonambi- Mfolozane on July 22, 2022. The U.S. Soldiers are in South Africa as part of Shared Accord, a biannual training event to enhance operational skills and partnership between the United States and South Africa. This year's exercise will include field training and medical readiness exercises. Participants will be stationed at dental, health care, and veterinary clinics with a group of Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard, directly working with senior officers from the South Africa National Defense Force in planning all the exercises and events that will occur in two weeks. see less | View Image Page

Thirty-three New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 107th Military Battalion spent the week of July 18-26 conducting tactical training with their counterparts in the South African National Defense Forces in Richards Bay, South Africa.



Throughout the week, the Soldiers participated in multiple training exercises with the South African forces, known as SANDF. These included air landing operations, react to ambush exercises, mass casualty operations, hostage and negation procedures, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives training.



"The company conducted rehearsals on individual and collective movement techniques, reflexive firing, reporting, and the basics of a dismounted squad attack. It was a great experience to be around such a great team of warriors," said Maj. Teofilo Espinal, the New York National Guard officer, is based in South Africa to coordinate training exchanges.



The 107th's tactical exercises were part of Shared Accord, an every-other-year exercise in which the U.S. military trains and exercises with an African nation's military.



The 2022 exercise included the 107th MP field training, a medical training exercise, and a training segment.



The Shared Accord series of exercises provides Soldiers the opportunities to build relationships with partner countries and share visions and planning for security and stability, according to United States Africa Command.



Espinal praised the Soldiers of the 107th for their enthusiasm in tackling the tactical training.



"The 107th arrived in South Africa ready to execute and represent America and the New York National Guard on the world stage with a partner New York has had for 19 years," he said.



"It was a pleasure having their energy when they arrived to meet me in South Africa, where temperatures dip below freezing during winter mornings. They tenaciously rehearsed battle drills and were forced to re-learn mainly light infantry tactics in a week," Espinal said.



The training was excellent, said Staff Sgt. Jessica Alese, a squad leader in the 107th.



"Training in unfamiliar terrain with well-equipped enemy forces tests our tactical abilities," Alese said. "My Soldiers maintained high levels of morale and effort," she said.



"Being in the field and seeing SANDF conduct their operations is a great experience for us to be a part of," she added.