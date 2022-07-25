RIA Choose to Lose challenge wraps up, winners announced

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Choose to Lose participants from the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Choose to Lose participants from the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center gather for a group photo at RIA, Illinois, May 26. The challenge started with the official weigh-in on March 3, and ended on May 26. Participants worked towards a lifetime of healthier habits by changing their diet and exercise routines. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The most recent Choose to Lose Challenge has come to an end here, recording a total of 2,020 lb. lost among the 237 participants.



Seven commands from Rock Island Arsenal joined the challenge: the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, the U.S. Army Contracting Command, the Joint Munitions Command, the RIA- Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, the Combat Capabilities Development Command-Armaments Center, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center.



“The challenge was organized by the Health Promotion and Fitness Working Group, which falls under the Commander's Ready and Resilient Council, also known as CR2C,” said Nick Osterhaus, ASC Wellness program specialist, who helped manage the event.



According to Osterhaus, camaraderie has been a large focus of the challenge.



“We had people participating who didn’t really need to lose weight, but still took part of the challenge to help another person on their team,” he said.



The challenge started with the official weigh-in on March 3, and ended on May 26.



The overall weight loss percentage from the initial to the final weigh in was 3.66%, with an average weight loss of 8.5 pounds per person. Seventy-five employees lost over 10 pounds, with six of them achieving a weight loss of more than 30 pounds.



“What I liked most about the Choose to Lose Challenge was having the opportunity to participate in the program,” said Shawn Behel, machinist, RIA-JMTC, winner in the Male Category.



Behel said he wants to highlight how this opportunity has drastically affected him physically and mentally, adding that the positive reaction he received from co-workers was both motivating and mentally rewarding.



“I have had numerous co-workers say to me ‘Holy cow, look at you,’ ‘Great job,’ and ‘I can totally see the difference in your face,’” he said. “All these reactions let me know the change is visible and I am accomplishing what I set out to do. I feel great and am in a very positive frame of mind going forward to attack further milestones.”



Kay Castellano, transportation specialist, ASC, and winner in the Female Category, said that what helped her the most was knowing that she had support along the way.



“If I had a bad day, I could vent to my challenge partner and she helped me get back on track,” she said.



Osterhaus said that accountability has largely contributed to the participants’ success.



“The participants would send in their weigh-ins, done at home, at the gym, or in our office, then send their information to us every Thursday,” he said. “It wasn’t mandatory, but we suggested that they weigh in every Thursday for accountability.”



“Being accountable every week also helped me stay on track,” said Castellano.



Competing as a team wasn’t an easy task, said RIA-JMTC machinist apprentices Andrew Beck and Dan Francisco, members of the team “No Sugar Daddies,” who won in the Teams Category.



“For me, the most challenging part was motivating others to get to out and exercise as a team,” said Francisco, “and not getting frustrated when myself or others didn’t lose weight.”



According to Beck, the hardest part was trusting and ensuring that his teammates were “staying motivated and not get discouraged and give up if they weren’t seeing results,” he said.



However, the steps they took for accountability were one of the biggest motivators for Beck and his team.



“We had weekly weigh-ins, we scheduled going to the gym together, and pushed each other at the gym,” he said.



“Getting a routine of going to the gym and exercise helped us keep each other accountable and motivated,” said Francisco. “Leaving the wallet in the car and staying away from the vending machines personally helped me be successful in my efforts.”



Choose to Lose participants were asked to take part in an anonymous survey sent out by the G1 Wellness division, in order to provide feedback to better organize future events.



Mental progress, weight loss, increased energy, and a more positive attitude were among the mental and physical changes reported by the participants.



“Confidence is definitely getting better. I feel stronger. Know that anything is possible if we put our best efforts towards the end goal,” said one participant.



“More energy, more motivation to think about food choices, positive attitude about the possibility of losing weight in a healthy way,” said another.



The challenge was also an opportunity for people to learn more about themselves and their bodies.



“I learned that I like to be part of a community effort to become healthier and to find the motivation to do so,” said one participant.



“Mental awareness is key for me. It is my motivation, it is my drive to do more for myself, my body, and most importantly for my children,” said another.



Some participants also reported that they felt better motivated just knowing they were part of a community effort to become healthier and knowing that they were not alone, thanks to the full support of their team.



“I learned that I have more motivation when I feel like I'm not alone in my efforts and I have a ‘team’ that is doing the same challenge with me,” one said.



Most participants said they are going to try their best to sustain their accomplishments after the challenge ended by working out regularly, making healthier food choices, and staying on the path they have created so far.



“It has been a game changer for me personally and I am on a new path of life that suits me much better. I still have personal goals I am going to continue to pursue even now that the challenge ended,” said Behel.



As far as the “favorite” part of the challenge, the answers varied, ranging from the encouragement received by the organizers, who were very diligent sending out inspirational messages, to the ability to use administrative leave for physical fitness.



The new and improved Army Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program, approved in early 2021, gives Army Civilians the option to use up to three hours per week – with a cap of 80 hours per year - of administrative leave to attend command-supported fitness and health promotion initiatives, including physical fitness activities, holistic health promotion sessions, and nutrition education classes.



The CFHPP policy was distributed with the goal of enhancing the health, fitness, and quality of life for all Army Civilians, while increasing mission productivity and organizational wellness.



Castellano has some words of encouragement for future Choose to Lose participants.



“Never give up. Even if you have a bad day where you just eat everything in sight, start fresh the next day, wake up and say, ‘Today I will do better.’ That’s what helped me.



“There were and there are going to be ups and downs and disappointments, but also happy moments,” she said. “Keep those happy moments in the forefront and don't fear the scale – make it your best friend.”



The winners of the 2022 Choose to Lose Challenge are:



• Male category: Shawn Behel, machinist, RIA-JMTC;

• Female category: Kay Castellano, transportation specialist, ASC;

• Teams category: “No Sugar Daddies”, comprised of RIA-JMTC machinist apprentices Andrew Beck, Randy Brenner, Dan Francisco, Brandon Martel, and Craig Smith.



If you have any questions regarding the Choose to Lose Challenge please reach out to the ASC Wellness team at usarmy.ria.asc.mbx.wellness@army.mil.