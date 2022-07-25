Our Yard History: The President Inspects

Courtesy Photo | President Roosevelt visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard during World War I July 29, 1940 -...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | President Roosevelt visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard during World War I July 29, 1940 - inspecting the shipyard's ongoing expansion efforts. see less | View Image Page

This month we observe the 82nd anniversary of President Roosevelt's historic visit when he came to inspect the shipyard’s ongoing expansion efforts on July 29, 1940, arriving at Berth 5 in Wetslip 1 (just to the north end of Building 31) aboard the yacht Potomac. Accompanying the Commander-in-Chief were new Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox, Senate Military Committee Chairman Samuel Sheppard, Secretary of Commerce Harry Hopkins, and Representative Carl Vinson, Chariman of the House Naval Affairs Committee. His naval aide was Captain Daniel J. Callaghan, who was later killed serving as an admiral in the Battle of Guadalcanal, and for whom the shipyard gymnasium Callaghan Center would be named.



The president, who had visited the yard during World War I when he was Assistant Secretary of the Navy, commented to Rear Admiral Simons on "the splendid work being done, not only to facilitate new construction but also repair work." He recalled the yard as being "one of the most important we had" during World War I.



Rear Admiral Simon's report to the President is quoted herewith for the general picture it gives of the Navy Yard at the time of the July 1940 inspection:



"Mr. President, since September, 1939, we have expanded, I estimate, some fifty million of money in preparing to do our share in meeting this national emergency. These expenditures are rapidly increasing in volume. Since last September this Navy Yard has increased its force of regular labor by 50 percent. Since last September, this Navy Yard has added to its resources about eighteen million dollars worth of buildings, tools, docks, and equipment. Since last September, the requirements of this Navy Yard have caused to be built and contracted for over two thousand new homes for its workers, about ten million dollars' worth of houses. Since last September, we have exhausted the various brackets of skilled labor, and have resorted to intensive training by apprentice and helper systems; we have trebled our allowed number of trainees since September and I belive we will soon have to double the number we have."



The President's tour of the Yard viewed major improvements, such as:

• Construction and equipment of the newly built Pier 5

• Construction and extension to the Foundry, Building 172

• Construction and extension to the Structural Shop, Building 163

• Construction of Turret Shop, Building 262

• The erection of the 350-ton Hammerhead Crane

• Construction of the Sub-Assembly Shop, Building 261

• Construction of the new storehouse, Building 276

• Addition to the Machine Shop, Building 171

• Construction of the Shipbuilding Dock, Dry Dock 8

• Miscellaneous projects by Yard Labor and WPA

• Machine tools, equipment and cranes, etc.



The above reference to September 1939 ties to the formal start date of World War II on September 1, 1939 when Germany invaded Poland. On July 19, 1940, President Roosevelt signed the Two-Ocean Navy Act after it passed Congress. It called for a 72 percent increase in naval capacity providing 257 new ships, including seven aircraft carriers, and 15,000 planes.



Both the Norfolk Navy Yard's industrial plant and employees rose to meet the tremendous challenges of World War II on the shores of the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Virginia. It was with pride that Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Simons could share with the thirty-second President of the United States his personal witness to those same efforts on July 29, 1940.