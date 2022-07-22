Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England Change of Command 2022

BOSTON -- (July 22, 2022) – Cmdr. Kaitlin McLeod relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Watkins as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New England during a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Constitution, July 22.



Director, Reserve Warfare, Office of the Chief of Naval Reserve, Capt. Luke Frost was the guest speaker and spoke of the significance of the ceremony and day.



"The professionals at Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England delivered mission belonging and culture, and it shows," said Frost. "Cmdr. Watkins passes the baton to Cmdr. McLeod, with a team that just put up back-to-back months leading the nation, putting talent to task and bringing the next generation onboard."



Watkins was responsible for the welfare and training of over 200 military and civilian employees across New England and eastern New York earning the Meritorious Service Medal. He attributed the results to the continued efforts of his crew.



"The job of a Navy recruiter isn't easy," said Watkins. "During unprecedented circumstances, this team of talented recruiters throughout New England did their jobs. They stepped up to pull their weight to change the lives of so many men and women. Our Navy is stronger because of their efforts."



The ceremony marked the end of Watkin's tour as the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer, from March 2020 to July 2022.



"Your jobs are challenging, your hours were long, but you did your jobs, said Watkins. "Day in and day out, your initiative was impressive. We shared success and failures, triumphs and tragedies. Through it all, we came out on top."



Upon assuming command, McLeod expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.



"I know I am here today because I have a team of people to help me navigate," said McLeod. "Team New England, you impress me every day. I couldn't ask for a better team of experts to work with. I am wicked excited to step up into this new role."



NTAG New England covers the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, and four Military Entrance Processing Stations.



