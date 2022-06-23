Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre and 380th EOSS work hand in hand for secure skies

Courtesy Photo | Odd Erik Kjersem (left), the senior air traffic control supervisor, and Omar Al...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Odd Erik Kjersem (left), the senior air traffic control supervisor, and Omar Al Abdouli the air traffic control manager of the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre, receive a certificate of appreciation from Lt. Col. Braden Coleman, the commander of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron June 14, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The presentation was part of a Key Leader Engagement which focused on the continued partnership and cooperation of each air traffic entity. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron conducted a Key Leader Engagement with managers from the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre June 14, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The meeting was focused on engaging with the 380th AEW’s host nation, civilian counterparts who control military aircraft in and out of Al Dhafra Air Base and UAE airspace.



Senior Master Sgt. James Bindert, the 380th EOSS chief of current operations said, “This dialogue was instrumental to streamlining operations and providing feedback on more efficient air traffic flow going forward.”



The commander of the 380th EOSS, Lt. Col. Braden Coleman, presented the Air Navigation Centre leaders with a Certificate of Appreciation for their years of dedicated partnership and cooperation to keep the busy skies of UAE safe and expeditious.



Omar Al Abdouli, the air traffic controller manager, said the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre handles more than 2,100 daily aircraft operations and 780,000 annually, while operating in an air space of more than 120 square kilometers, with precision and acute attention to detail.



The U.S. team was provided a tour of the Air Traffic Centre floor where aircraft operations across the country are handled, and were also provided a thorough airspace briefing. The 380th EOSS current operations team coordinates daily with the UAE military Air Operations Center and the civilian Air Navigation Centre to de-conflict military missions from civilian air traffic, to provide the best possible service to all aircrews in the region.



“The 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron has enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre,” said Coleman. “This sustained partnership has enabled continuous air operations, supporting both missions and exercises from countless DoD assets, throughout AFCENT’s area of responsibility. The presentation of this certificate was to simply say thank you to our Emirate partners, and that we look forward to working together for many years to come.”