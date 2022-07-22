KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Security Forces Squadron held a final salute ceremony for military working dog Alan where many Wolf Pack members rendered him a final salute to send him off properly and thank him for his service.
During Alan's 9-year career he was certified as a dual-purpose narcotics and intruder detection dog, and he had more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 aircraft sweeps. Eight different handlers had the privilege of working alongside Alan.
Alan served as a force multiplier to fire teams across 36 peninsula operational readiness exercises. He proved invaluable in the execution of the sector defense plan, and culminated in his team powering through 3,000 training hours in integrated base defense operations, demonstrating the 8th Fighter Wing's "Defend the Base" contingency capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 04:25
|Story ID:
|425687
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack gives a final salute to MWD Alan for 9-year AF service, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT