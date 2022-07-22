Wolf Pack gives a final salute to MWD Alan for 9-year AF service

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Tech. Sgt. Adamma Bilal, left, 8th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Tech. Sgt. Adamma Bilal, left, 8th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt. Jason Herrier, center, and Staff Sgt. Amber James, both 8th SFS military working dog handlers, tearfully sit with MWD Alan during his final salute, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2022. Alan was born on June 22, 2012 and upon certifying as a Dual-purpose narcotics and intruder detection dog, Alan was assigned to the 8th SFS. Over his distinguished nine-year career, MWD Alan performed more than 70,000 Search Hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Security Forces Squadron held a final salute ceremony for military working dog Alan where many Wolf Pack members rendered him a final salute to send him off properly and thank him for his service.



During Alan's 9-year career he was certified as a dual-purpose narcotics and intruder detection dog, and he had more than 70,000 search hours, 1,500 vehicle inspections and 400 aircraft sweeps. Eight different handlers had the privilege of working alongside Alan.



Alan served as a force multiplier to fire teams across 36 peninsula operational readiness exercises. He proved invaluable in the execution of the sector defense plan, and culminated in his team powering through 3,000 training hours in integrated base defense operations, demonstrating the 8th Fighter Wing's "Defend the Base" contingency capabilities.