Wolf Pack U-Fix-It store provides self-help access for Kunsan members

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The Wolf Pack is known for the quick turnover it experiences due to the mission requirements for operating the Wing, but with the high fluctuation of members, equipment and facilities garner a lot of wear and tear.



As a solution, the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s “U-Fix-It” store provides residents with a way to help solve minor repairs and leave their area better than they found it.



“We offer more materials and supplies than what service members assume we have,” said Yong Chu Hyon, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron supply technician.



The U-Fix-It store offers an array of common items like paint, flooring buffers for rooms, drywall patches, but they can also lend out project items for individual units like lumber, power tools and ceiling tiles.



“Members can still put in a work order with CES, but it can take up to three months for someone to come out and fix it,” said Hyun. “It’s much faster for personnel use the U Fix-It store and take care of smaller projects themselves.”



To utilize the U-Fix-It program, it’s as easy as going to your Airman dorm leaders or facility manager, grabbing the U-Fix-It account number and checking out the equipment.



Hyun said if facility managers are new and need to learn how to make a U-Fix-It task number, they can reach out to 8th CES customer service desk at 782-5313.



“Utilizing the U-Fix-It store would reduce the amount of CE work orders. This ultimately allows CES to focus on emergencies and more urgent tasks,” said SSgt. Jason Caluducan, 8th CES requirements NCO in charge. “In the past, we used to receive about 20 minor requests per month. However, CE is aiming to be more proactive and is currently working on referring facility managers to the U-Fix-It program.



For more information about the U-Fix-It, please call 782-4573 or reach out to an Airman dorm leader.

