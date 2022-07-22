Photo By Pfc. Alleyson Singley | (CAMP SHELBY, Miss.) — Cpl. Deion Williams, Military Policeman with the 128th...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alleyson Singley | (CAMP SHELBY, Miss.) — Cpl. Deion Williams, Military Policeman with the 128th Military Police (MP) Company, fires a SIG Sauer M17 .9 mm pistol at targets in part of the 142nd Military Police Brigade MP Challenge July 21, 2022. This is the first MP Challenge the 142nd Military Police Brigade has put on to test their Soldiers on the necessary skills required to be a military policeman. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – The 142nd Military Police (MP) Brigade from the Alabama Army National Guard hosted its first MP Challenge for Soldiers to compete and be named the NCO and Soldier of the year July 18-23, 2022.

Soldiers were selected by their respective companies to compete in disassembly and reassembly of various weapons, live fire exercises, a six-mile ruck march, land navigation tests, and interviews with an essay.

“It is a great honor to be selected to represent a company in a competition,'' said Capt. Ian Jones, 142nd MP Brigade Project Officer. “This competition is against every other unit in the brigade spanning at least a thousand soldiers to be chosen from.”

The events of this challenge were created to give Soldiers an experience of a more advanced training environment with skills they already are practicing. It also allows them to pass on the knowledge they learn to others from their companies to enhance the proficiency of each Soldier at a unit level.

“The MP Challenge allows me to meet other soldiers and learn from their skills,” said Cpl. Deion Williams, Military Police Officer with the 128th MP Company. “It gives me more practice and experience to go back and share with the others in my unit.”

Military Police Officers are responsible for the safety and protection of Army personnel, equipment, and resources inside and outside military installations. The MP Challenge gives Soldiers a feel of accomplishing all these goals while adding the motivation of competition between units.

“National Guard MP units have an added advantage having Soldiers also being real-world civilian law enforcement,” said Jones. “This just adds to the experience and knowledge of the respective units.”

The winners of the MP Challenge will go on to represent the 142nd Military Police Brigade in the Alabama National Guard NCO and Soldier of the Year Competition against other Brigades from around the state.