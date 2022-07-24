416th TEC brings traditional Change of Command ceremony to community park

Courtesy Photo | Incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brian E. Miller, addresses the 416th Theater...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brian E. Miller, addresses the 416th Theater Engineer Command for the first time as their commander during the change of command ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park in Bartlett, Illinois, July 24. see less | View Image Page

The 416th Theater Engineer Command’s change of command ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial Park in Bartlett, Illinois, July 24, providing a traditional military show to the local community.

Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Brian E. Miller during the traditional event by passing the unit colors to symbolize the ultimate responsibility that comes with the assumption of command.

“I am absolutely humbled and thrilled to be here,” said Miller during the ceremony, who comes to the TEC from his previous assignment as the deputy commanding general of the Reserve Affairs and Deputy Chief of Engineers, Reserve Component at the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C. “I am going to be challenged just like you, because like most of you, I’m [an Army Reserve] Soldier with a civilian job… I thank each and every one of you for your dedication, your commitment, and a special thanks to your employers and your families who help enable you to serve.”

United States Army Reserve Command, Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, spoke during the ceremony, welcoming the incoming commander and saying farewell to the outgoing commander.

“The 416th is operating at maximum preparedness and Army Reserve engineers are positioned to serve and provide critical capabilities now and into the future,” he said. “Brian [Miller], you have taken responsibility for the thousands of Soldiers and Civilians that make up the 416th… It’s a tough assignment, but that’s why you got it!”

The outgoing commander also welcomed the new commanding general during the ceremony, joking that it was difficult for him to leave final briefings during the Readiness Huddle held at the headquarters over the weekend.

“This is the pinnacle of every engineer officer’s career, being a TEC commander,” he said to the crowd gathered at the park. “It’s nice to see that my TEC, my baby, is going to someone that I really trust, and I know that you’re in good hands… I want you to out-lead me and take this to the next level.”

Baker served for two years as the 416th TEC commanding general and will continue command at the 88th Readiness Division, Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

The 416th Theater Engineer Command is one of only two TECs in the Army, providing technical and tactical engineer support to U.S. forces. Domestically, the 416th TEC trains and equips more than 10,000 Soldiers across units in 26 states west of the Mississippi River. It is headquartered in Darien, Illinois.

A Facebook Live recording of the ceremony can be found at www.facebook.com/416thTEC.