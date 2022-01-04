Work Hard, Play Hard - The 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Adventure Quest

Photo By Sgt. Seth Aaron | During the final event of the Warrior Adventure Quest, held by the Division Special...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth Aaron | During the final event of the Warrior Adventure Quest, held by the Division Special Troops Battalion Chaplain Ronaldo Terrado, Soldiers participated in an ATV off-roading race on April 1, 2022. The off-roading gave Soldiers the chance to ride through the scenic hills and valleys of the Korean countryside. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Sustainment Brigade, 2ID, recently participated in the Warrior Adventure Quest, a program that allows Soldiers to embrace a positive mental attitude through high-adrenaline outdoor activities such as paintballing and ATV riding. Through these activities, Soldiers were able to build mental resiliency in a healthy, safe environment.



The event was held by the Division Special Troops Battalion’s Chaplain, Chaplain Ronaldo Terrado. Terrado has led the brigade’s last three Warrior Adventure Quests, and always finds joy in bringing Soldiers outside the workspace and boosting morale within the unit.



“For a Soldier stationed overseas, finding the time to have fun and ‘let go’ for a few hours is usually easier said than done,” said Chaplain Terrado. “Bringing our Soldiers out here gives them an outlet to release their stress in a positive light and takes them out of their comfort zone, even if just for a few hours.”



During the Warrior Adventure Quest, the excitement began with a three round paintball war, which eventually turned into a five-round competition. Sgt. Theodore Herdrich, a CBRN Specialist with the DSB, recalls the battle in detail.



“It’s been years since I last picked up a paintball gun,” said Herdrich. “Getting to battle against the buddies I work with was something I was really looking forward to and ended up being such an exciting event. I wanted to play more, but we all came to an agreement that five rounds were good enough!”



After Soldiers wiped away the paint from their clothes, Chaplain Terrado brought the DSB to a Korean BBQ styled restaurant, reserved just for the attendees of the Warrior Adventure Quest. Food was served and everyone got a taste of various meats, vegetables, rice, and soups. It was the perfect meal after a long-fought paintball battle.



Once lunch was finished, Soldiers were shuttled back to a long, winding dirt track, where more than 20 ATVs were staged. One by one, service members hopped onto an ATV of their choice and sped off down the road, kicking up dust and motors revving all the while.



“Going off-roading was my favorite part of the Warrior Adventure Quest for sure,” said Pfc. Bobby Mills, an Intelligence Analyst with the DSB. “Racing around with my friends made me feel like I was back home. It was an experience I will always cherish.”



As the sun began to set, Soldiers were bussed back to Camp Humphreys, where everyone recounted their stories with one another the whole ride back. Not only was the day packed with adventure, but new friendships and memories were made.



As service members, cohesion within a unit serves as the foundation for a higher echelon. After an event like the Warrior Adventure Quest, it is safe to say that those who attended gained not only a sense of trust and loyalty within each other, but a feeling of pride and esprit de corps for the unit in which they serve under.