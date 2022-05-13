Welcome to the Corps

Photo By Sgt. Seth Aaron | Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Seth Aaron | Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division ruck along Indianhead Avenue on May 13, 2022. The ruck march was accompanied with three leader professional development classes followed by the traditional non-commissioned officer ceremony, where NCOs would pass through the arches and formally enter the corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Aaron) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Non-commissioned officers from the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, recently participated in the battalion’s NCO Induction Ceremony, a time-honored tradition that formerly welcomes leaders into the backbone of the Army, transitioning from Soldier to NCO.



Prior to the official ceremony, the inductees embarked on an early morning ruck march, led by DSB Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. John Jerkins and 11th Engineer Battalion Sergeant Major, Command. Sgt. Maj. Ely Capindo. Along the route, senior NCOs within the battalion conducted interactive Leader Professional Development courses, discussing the duties and responsibilities of an NCO.



Master. Sgt. David Fuqua, 11th Engineer Battalion’s Operations Sergeant, gave some insight as to why the LPD’s were included in the event.



“The ruck march and LPD’s serve as a catalyst to develop cohesive bonds, support team development, and help these young NCO’s transition to become better leaders,” said Fuqua. “If you ask most Senior NCO’s they will tell you that they were never inducted. This makes it especially important that at my level, I can help facilitate this opportunity to ensure our traditions and legacies are carried on.”



During the ruck march, Cpl. Daniel Bonin, a tracked vehicle mechanic of the Forward Support Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, explains the importance of what was taught at each station where the LPD’s were conducted.



“As a non-commissioned officer, I am expected to train and lead Soldiers on a daily basis,” said Bonin. “Under Training Circular 3-22.7, our duties and responsibilities are outlined for us and serves as a guide for all NCOs, regardless of MOS. It was an honor to be a part of this event and as a leader, I feel like I gained the necessary insight on what it means to be an NCO.”



After the ruck march, inductees were greeted with smiles and cheers from fellow Soldiers within the battalion. They dropped their ruck sacks, and the formal portion of the ceremony began. One by one, each leader stepped through the arch of the NCO corps, serving as a rite of passage and to emphasize the pride shared as members of an elite corps.



“I believe the NCO induction ceremony is essential to the continuous development of our corps,” said Master Sgt. Fuqua. “This ceremony will have a dramatic influence on developing these leaders, but more importantly, helping them develop future leaders.”