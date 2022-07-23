USAF Thunderbirds recognize Hometown Hero with Flight at Montana’s Military Open House “Flight Over the Falls”

GREAT FALLS, Mont.--A community member from Great Falls, Mt., was recognized in the USAF Thunderbirds Hometown Hero program during the Montana's Military Open House "Flying Over the Falls", July 22, 2022, Montana Air National Guard Base, Mt.



Mrs. Joann Gogo, executive committee member of the Great Falls Military Affairs Committee, President of the exchange club, and board member of the Rotary Club, was selected for her outstanding support of military members and their families.



"My son is a Master Sgt. in the Army, [an] Airborne Paratrooper and medic," Gogo said. "I have an uncle who is a retired Command Chief Master Sgt. out of the Guam Air National Guard, and I have family members in every branch of the military, including the Space Force."



Gogo's heritage comes from the military, and as such, she seeks to give back to those who've served.



"I am a native of Guam, my grandmother was there when Guam was liberated,” Gogo said. "I still have one living aunt who was there during the war and today is the anniversary of Guam's liberation."



Gogo's grandparents passed down stories to her about life under occupation. To this day, Guam celebrates liberation each year with a parade of every military service branch. This left an impression on Gogo and inspire her to help military families in whatever way she could.



"My heart goes out to [deployed] families," said Gogo. "Whenever I hear about them and about their kids, I always wonder what else I can do to brighten up their day."



During her tenure, Gogo has created holiday meal programs for all Airmen working during Thanksgiving and Christmas, sponsored dinners and supported care packages for deployed families, increased support for programs and events that pertain to military families and hosted fundraising events that support military families.



"Whenever I hear about families getting together during holidays, I always think about how you do that when one of your family members is deployed,” said Gogo. "So, I go out to the community and garner support for those families and try to provide a nice get together with them. I have done a number of other things, but I really want to emphasize the community and friends that I have here. Without them, I would not have been able to accomplish what I have here."



For her support of military families and her dedication to the community, Gogo was selected as the Hometown Hero and given the opportunity to fly with the Air Force Thunderbirds.



"The flight was incredible," said Gogo. "Just knowing how hard these pilots train to fly these aircraft leaves me speechless. I always travel, so I have some time on a plane, but that was incredible. Some of the maneuvers we did were just incredible and I am just honored to have been able to fly in a

Thunderbird."



Gogo's flight lasted approximately an hour and she dedicates both the opportunity and the honor to the community of Great Falls and the military members who serve this county.



"I appreciate the men and women who serve our country. I have a deep respect for them, I thank them every day and that's why I do the things that I do."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2022 Date Posted: 07.23.2022 11:44 Story ID: 425658 Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Thunderbirds recognize Hometown Hero with Flight at Montana’s Military Open House “Flight Over the Falls”, by SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.