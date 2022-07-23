Liberty in Sasebo

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in Sasebo, Japan, for a scheduled port visit, July 5.

More than 1,200 Sailors and Marines explored Sasebo and its neighboring cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka.

Tripoli’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) division offered a city tour of Nagasaki, and trips to Nagasaki Penguin Aquarium and Greenland Amusement Park.

“I had an amazing time on my Nagasaki city tour,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cortney Jones. “We visited a temple, a Chinese history museum and then went to Chinatown for lunch. After lunch, we went to a mountain and saw a beautiful view of the city, and we visited the Peace Park.”

Nagasaki Peace Park is dedicated to memorializing the atomic bombing of the city August 9, 1945 during World War II.

“Visiting the Peace Park and witnessing the aftermath of destruction that we, as humans, can cause was definitely a somber experience,” said Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Jackari Vines. “Walking around after going through the museum made me really appreciate everything they had to rebuild.”

Experiencing different customs and cultures while in port is a big part of the Navy’s mission, but it is also important for Sailors to get some downtime and reconnect with friends and family back home.

“I had a great time in Fukuoka,” said Quartermaster 2nd Class Kyle Williams. “It was nice to be able to just chill and be alone in the hotel. You don’t get a lot of alone time on the ship.”

Liberty in foreign ports is a critical mission for all Sailors. It allows the U.S. Navy to strengthen our relationships with our partners and allies around the world while also learning about their rich cultures. For Tripoli’s Sailors and Marines, the visit to Sasebo provided some much needed rest and relaxation before returning to sea and the mission at hand.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.

