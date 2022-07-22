Second time's a charm

In 2018, Petty Officer (PO) Radar Plotter Muhamad Fauzi Md Isa was one of the sailors aboard Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30) that took part in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii, United States of America.



A leading seaman at the time, the experience is one of the most memorable in his service with the RMN. He definitely did not expect to be given a second opportunity to be part of RIMPAC 2022 with KD Lekir (F 26) this year.



“I received my transfer order from the Western Fleet Command to KD LEKIR earlier this year,” said PO Muhamad Fauzi who was born in Yan, Kedah. In addition, he is the only sailor who has been to RIMPAC.



When he started his service with the RMN in July 2008, the 35-year old reported for duty onboard KD Lekir in April 2022 as the Operations Room supervisor. PO Fauzi had less than two months to adapt to his new assignment as well as being involved with the ship’s preparation for the world’s biggest international maritime exercise.



While his current team is smaller, PO Muhamad Fauzi sees it as a challenge that comes with being a supervisor.



“My principle is to give a 100 percent to each unit I am assigned to. Right now, my focus is to make sure that KD Lekir succeeds in her mission at RIMPAC,” he added.



During the voyage to Hawaii, there have been numerous occasions when sailors sought him out to get insight on what his experience in 2018 was like and what to expect during the exercise. He was also asked what kind of souvenirs suitable to get for families and friends back home.



Speaking of family, PO Muhamad Fauzi is grateful that his wife and children received the news of his assignment positively. His wife, who works as a nurse, lives in Bagan Datok, Perak, with their three children.



“My family accepts that my job as a RMN personnel will involve sea assignments and this voyage is like any tasks I’ve had previously,” said PO Muhamad Fauzi. “My kids now understand better about RIMPAC and why this assignment takes a lot longer than others.”



Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 07.23.2022 22:04 Story ID: 425646 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second time's a charm, by LT Norzuhaira Ruhanie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.