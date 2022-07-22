A loving bond: Leaving a legacy

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Ralph “Eddie” Taylor, Pacific Air Forces director of Manpower,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Ralph “Eddie” Taylor, Pacific Air Forces director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, and his son Maj. Vincent Taylor, 56th Air Communications Squadron director of Operations, celebrate after Vincent pinned on the rank of major at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. Both Eddie and Vincent’s assignments at JBPHH mark the second time the two have been stationed together. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Having culminated 38 years and 7 months of service from airman basic to colonel, Col. Ralph “Eddie” Taylor, Pacific Air Forces director of Manpower, Personnel and Services, held his retirement ceremony on July 15, 2022, preparing to close a large chapter of his life.



For him, one of the greatest highlights of his Air Force career was sharing the experience with his wife Nani, and his sons Vincent and Austin, who have supported him every step of the way.



Something that made his career a little more special was when his son Vincent was commissioned, choosing to serve alongside him.



“My father and I share a few common interests,” said Maj. Vincent Taylor, 56th Air Communications Squadron director of Operations. “One of those interests is baseball, and I’ve often thought we had a kind of Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing going on.”



On Aug. 31, 1990, Major League Baseball players Ken Griffey Sr. and his son Ken Griffey Jr. took the field as the first father-son duo in history, capturing a piece of every father’s dream - to share their passion with their son.



Eddie and Vincent would coincidentally be stationed together shortly after Vincent’s commissioning in 2012, making them an Air Force version of the baseball father-son duo.



“When I was a Lt. Col. at Langley (Air Force Base) from 2011 to 2014, Vincent’s first assignment was with NATO at Norfolk,” said Eddie. “Eventually, after about a year, he moved from Norfolk to Air Combat Command where we were in the same Major Command. I was in A1 (Manpower, Personnel and Services) and he was in A6 (Communications).”



They were stationed together for about 18 months back then, Eddie explained.



Over the span of that assignment, Eddie and his son leveraged their opportunity to keep up close communication and build upon their familial bond through their military careers.



“I was lucky to come in with a mentor right away,” said Vincent. “While other young officers were looking for a mentor, I had my dad. I really took advantage of him being a senior leader, especially around that time.”



Though their time at ACC was limited, they would again be stationed together later in their careers after both of them received assignments to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where they would work across the street from one another.



“Currently, we have a standing appointment every Thursday morning,” said Eddie. “We’ll grab coffee together and talk about the past week at work, challenges in our lives, and whatever else comes up. It’s a great opportunity to stay connected during the week.”



Their ability to stay connected and share experiences has led to many similarities in their leadership styles that have been formed from such a strong father-son bond.



“My father and I are similar in many ways, but we have very different approaches,” said Vincent. “We both prioritize people because we know their value, but I approach from a (four-lenses) blue-lens and I feel he has more of a green-lens.”



While those with a blue-lens are typically known to be relationship and people-oriented, others with a green-lens are focused on data and logic. As it pertains to people, a blue-lens approach would be highly focused on the people themselves, and a green-lens approach would focus more on the systems in place to take care of the people.



“I know for a fact that (my dad) values taking care of folks, and it’s funny because he seems to have interacted with so many people I work with,” said Vincent. “It’s a testament to who he is and he loves what he does.”



Further tribute to Eddie’s leadership, career, and dedication to family is Vincent’s experience of serving in the same branch as his father.



“Serving alongside my dad, who so many people seem to know, I’ve occasionally been asked what it’s like being in his shadow,” said Vincent. “But it’s never been a shadow, it’s always been a light.”



Vincent’s perspective on his father’s service and support rings no truer than through his father’s final comments as a U.S. Air Force colonel as he reflected on his legacy.



“I’ve enjoyed my time in the military working alongside so many great people and as a leader,” said Eddie. “As I move into my next chapter, I can’t help but to be excited to see what my son accomplishes in the next five, 10, 15 years of his career, or however long he decides to serve. I know he’ll make a great leader.”