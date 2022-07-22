WBAMC welcomes new Outreach Program Coordinator

Courtesy Photo | Wendy Ramos is the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center Behavioral Health Outreach...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wendy Ramos is the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center Behavioral Health Outreach Program coordinator. The WBAMC BH Outreach Program aims to offer information and training to other military and civilian community agencies or groups on the emotional and behavioral concerns and the unique stressors of military life. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, TX – William Beaumont Army Medical Center hired a new Behavioral Health Outreach Program Coordinator, revitalizing the program to better serve the Fort Bliss and El Paso community.



Wendy Ramos has served military families for over 20 years, working in various organizations such as the Fort Bliss Commissary, Army Community Service, and the Fort Bliss Casualty Assistance Center. Born in Manhattan, New York and raised in Los Angeles, California, Ramos has dedicated her service to the Fort Bliss and El Paso community.



As the WBAMC BH Outreach Program Coordinator, Ramos will be responsible for delivering a range of health promotion and prevention interventions, including those focusing on major themes of resilience, wellness and effective coping with stress for Soldiers, couples and family members.



“We offer information and training to other military and civilian community agencies or groups on the emotional and behavioral concerns and the unique stressors of military life,” said Ramos. “We coordinate services with on- and off-post agencies/organization that have frequent contact with Soldiers and family members who experience ongoing stressors associated with high operations tempo, deployment and trainings.”



Ramos said that her favorite quote is from Mahatma Gandhi, which states, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”



“This quote sums up what my life journey represents,” said Ramos. “I found my calling in the service of Soldiers and family members. From experience, I know firsthand, the highs and lows the military life can bring. It’s an honor and privilege to serve those who sacrifice so much.”



Ramos plans to revitalize the WBAMC Behavioral Health Outreach Program by cultivating strong partnerships with the supporting agencies on Fort Bliss and the El Paso community.



“The importance of community involvement and the results of supporting one another, will provide our Soldiers and Family members a better quality of life,” said Ramos.



WBAMC Behavioral Health Department seeks to reduce the stigma of accessing behavioral health services by promoting the positive outcomes of total body, emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual health care.



“We're very excited to have her on board,” said Lt. Col. Gordon Lyons, chief of WBAMC Behavioral Department. “She's very highly qualified and brings many skills, talents and capabilities to the position. I'm very grateful to the hospital leadership for authorizing the hire of this position.”



Military organizations and local community coordinators can reach Ramos at 915-742-7286 to coordinate trainings or briefings about the program. The WBAMC BH Outreach Program serves active duty Soldiers and their families.