Fort Sill welcomes the 45th Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 7, 2022) Fort Sill welcomed the 45th Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, during a ceremony July 7, 2022.



Col. Curtis King assumed duties as not only the commandant, but also Chief of Air Defense Artillery and Deputy Commanding Officer of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, welcomed King into his new roles with a speech on the Old Post Quadrangle where he talked about the future, importance and growth of the air defense artillery. He then commended King’s leadership.



“He's a leader that helps us drive culture around this place,” said Kamper. “A culture of values, a culture of fitness and culture resiliency down to the lowest levels, and that's hard enough in itself, but we get it done with a smile on our face, in a community where people care for each other.”



King joins the FCoE team from Headquarters Department of the Army’s Management Office where he served as Director of FIRES G-3/5/7 at the Pentagon.



King’s military education includes the Air Defense Artillery Basic and Captain’s Courses, Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College and Airborne School. His awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal; Legion of Merit with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters; and the Joint Service Achievement Medal.



In his own speech, King reiterated Kamper’s points on modernization and growth of the air defense artillery branch and the role he, as commandant, would play in bringing those efforts to fruition. He went on to thank the air defenders themselves.



“To all our defenders —I am proud to serve with you, alongside you and your families. Thank you for what you do,” King said. “Today's air defenders are the most deployed Soldiers in our Army. They're serving across the globe, defending our Soldiers, Sailors, Airman, Marines and Guardians against an ever-evolving threat, and they've been doing this for a number of years. They're true professionals and they represent our nation well. Thank you for all you do for Army and for our nation. Know that your Army is very proud of you and appreciates everything that you do.”



Story by:

Christopher Wilson

Editor/FCoE PAO

