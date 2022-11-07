Wolf takes over deputy chief position in engineering and construction

Longtime St. Paul District engineer Gary Wolf has been promoted to deputy chief of engineering and construction, a position he took over in January.



Wolf spent nearly the past nine years as the chief of the civil, site and surveys section, and has been with the St. Paul District since coming here as an intern in 2000.



He takes on the new position as the division’s design branch is restructuring from three sections to six sections. Wolf has been busy with a variety of efforts to help fill the new supervisory positions.



“It’s a big effort to execute a reorganization of this size,” he said. Wolf has also been involved in recruitment actions for civil engineers in the new civil-site section, as well as attending career fairs to hire recent grads for intern positions.



Hiring has been a big focus for his new position. “We’ve got a lot of work coming our way,” Wolf said. “So one of my primary focuses is hiring. Because we need to staff up to execute the mission that we have.”

In addition to assisting in execution of many of the district’s big projects like Fargo, Wolf is also the quality manager in engineering and construction. In this role, Wolf develops and updates quality guidance, and assures that project teams are properly following and documenting their quality processes.



Wolf has a B.S. in civil engineering with a focus on environmental engineering from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. When he is not working for the Corps, Wolf enjoys hiking and mountain biking with his 11th-grade son, and also serving as a volunteer baseball coach in Roseville.



