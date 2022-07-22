Safety Officers Hard at Work During Fort McCoy WAREX

The mantra "safety first!" is often exclaimed as a call to take precautionary measures before performing an activity that comes with an inherent risk, such as putting on a seatbelt before going for a drive or putting on a helmet before riding a bike. The Army is no different. When performing training exercises, the number one priority is the safety of all soldiers involved. That's where safety officers and non-commissioned officers (NCO’s) come in.



During WAREX training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, the safety officers, also known as “safeties”, were present at the scene long before anyone else in order to prepare and implement the safety measures required. These measures mitigate risks to soldiers' safety during the WAREX and prevent possible accidents.



"My duty and responsibility overall is... make sure the exercise is safe. We do both pre-planning and enforcement of safety during the exercise. We make sure to follow the checklist provided by USARC to make sure the training area is safe," stated Master Sergeant William Santos, the 78th Division Safety NCOIC.



The checklist in question is the Tactical Assembly Area (TAA) Safety Checklist, an extremely extensive checklist that safety officers must meticulously work through before a tactical area is ready for training. The checklist contains required precautionary measures aimed at preventing threats posed by fire, heat, weather, biological hazards and more.



The work of a safety officer requires extreme vigilance and thoroughness. No corners can be cut and no leniency can be allowed when it comes to the implementation and enforcement of safety measures. This has led to safety officers developing a reputation within the Army of removing the fun out of training exercises with their safety restrictions. However, safety officers emphasize that fun and safety are not mutually exclusive, and that they carry out their duties with a deep-rooted passion for ensuring the well-being of soldiers.



"Yeah, we are sticklers because it's [about] safety. However, you can still do your job and have fun doing it while also being safe. Our main goal out here is that all soldiers go home with no accidents," said Sgt. Victor Cienega of the 948th Transportation Company.



MSG Santos, who has served in the Army for 30 years and became a safety officer in 2015, stated personal motivations for becoming a safety NCO.



"I've been on three deployments, and on my most recent deployment we lost a life due to an accident. I became a safety officer because I want to save lives."



When it comes to preserving the health and well-being of soldiers, there is absolutely zero margin of error. Safety officers are a vital component of any training exercise. Safety officers and NCOs assure loved ones of soldiers that they are doing everything in their power to ensure that soldiers come home healthy and well after completing a training exercise. The mantra of "safety first" is the reason why safety officers are the first ones present at any training exercise.



Sgt Cienega says, "we are here to make sure that we all get to see our families at the end of the day.”

