3rd Infantry Division holds Culinary Showcase

Few things affect a Soldier’s mission readiness more than their stomach. When a Soldier eats poorly, their performance can suffer, and when a Soldier eats nutritious, well-rounded meals, they are better prepared to tackle any mission they might face. A warfighter’s dietary needs includes food that delivers energy and endurance during rigorous training, shortens recovery times for demanding fitness regiments, and sharpens mental focus and concentration during high stress.



To help ensure 3rd Infantry Division’s culinary specialists are up to the task of keeping Dogface Soldiers fed, the division hosted a Culinary Showcase at the Culinary Arts Training Center, July 19, 2022, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in partnership with The Landings Club, a country club located in Savannah. This showcase highlighted the talent of uniformed culinary specialists within the division who prepared and served fresh, made-from-scratch items to hungry guests.



The 3rd ID is currently in the process of beginning a formalized partnership with The Landings Club that will allow chefs from that club to teach classes at the Culinary Arts Training Center and culinary specialists from the division to complete an apprenticeship at the club. The goal of this partnership is to ensure 3rd ID culinary specialists are experts in the profession of feeding hungry Soldiers.



“This American Culinary Federation apprenticeship program is a big deal; it's one of the highest goals I have in my profession,” says Sam Brods, the Landings Club’s Executive Chef. “We're putting together a culminating program that's going to allow a path forward for our apprentices to graduate the Landings apprenticeship program with an associate's degree.”



Culinary specialists within the 3rd ID already have a unique resource available to them in the form of the Culinary Arts Training Center, an institute within the division designed to enhance culinary skills and improve the quality of the food produced by uniformed culinary specialists on Fort Stewart. The center currently offers training courses with the overall goal of improving the professionalism and expertise of culinary specialists here.



There was once a perception that Soldiers eating at dining facilities were only served pre-made meals, and the division is working diligently to challenge this notion. The manager of the Culinary Arts Training Center is earnest in broadening the culinary talent within the division.



“Everybody knows that food made from scratch is way better than frozen, pre-made stuff, and it will ultimately help the dining facility better the quality of food,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Sheridan.



From the senior-most leader within the division, to the newest private eating at a dining facility, good food helps sustain warfighters.



“This is a unique opportunity- having the Fort Stewart culinary institute and having an opportunity to be able to work with somebody like Chef Brods to help take care of our Soldiers and give them opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general of 3rd ID.