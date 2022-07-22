NMCCL hosts change of command ceremony

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune hosted a Change of Command and Directorship Ceremony on July 22, 2022 at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The Change of Command Ceremony is a formal tradition symbolizing the transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one officer to another.



United States Navy Captain Kevin J. Brown relieved Captain Reginald S. Ewing III. Captain Brown most recently served as the Fleet Surgeon for United States Fleet Forces Command, and he is a board-certified, family medicine physician. Captain Brown also assumed directorship of the Coastal North Carolina Market under the Defense Health Agency. The medical market includes NMCCL, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, and Naval Dental Command.



Following a muted Change of Command ceremony two years prior due to the coronavirus pandemic, NMCCL was able to open this year’s ceremony to military, local, and regional partners.



“There are very few areas in the country where the Department of Defense, the Department of the Navy, and the Marine Corps have such a steeped tradition of partnership within the community,” said Brown. “As we celebrate [Navy] traditions, we want to celebrate the partnerships with our community, as well.”



Video of the event’s livestream is available for viewing: https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/28976

