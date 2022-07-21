Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G-6 welcomes new Cybersecurity Director

    Christopher Thomas

    Photo By Monica King | Christopher Thomas, Director, Information Technology, Office of the Assistant...... read more read more

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Story by Edward Loomis 

    Headquarters, Department of the Army, Chief Information Officer/G-6

    ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Army has announced Christopher I. Thomas as the new Director, Cybersecurity Integration and Synchronization Directorate, Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA), Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS) G-6, beginning July 18, 2022.

    Thomas has had roles of increasing responsibility in the federal government cyber and IT space, most recently as Information and Technology director for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, from January 2019 to July 2022. Mr. Thomas was appointed to the Senior Executive Service (SES) in January 2019. For his complete bio, click on this link: https://go.usa.gov/xS93E.

    "Chris is the consummate professional and he represents the very best that our civilian workforce has to offer," said Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison, Jr., HQDA, DCS G-6. "His new responsibilities as the Cybersecurity Director place him squarely in the middle of one of the Defense Department's and the Army's top strategic priorities. We look forward to having him on the G-6 team as we partner with key stakeholders to secure the Unified Network in a rapidly evolving security environment."

    As the Cybersecurity Director, Thomas will serve as the principal advisor to the G-6 and other senior Army leaders on the integration of all aspects of IT and cybersecurity strategy within the G-6. He is responsible for assisting in the development of strategy, policy, and guidance for the Army's ongoing cybersecurity and information assurance efforts.

    Thomas holds a master's degree in Information Assurance from Capitol College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies (Computer Information Systems) from Excelsior College. He is a certified information systems security professional and Microsoft certified systems engineer, as well as the recipient of the National Defense University’s Chief Information Officer certificate and National Security Telecommunications and Information Systems Security Instruction and Committee on National Security Systems 4011-4016 certificates.

    He is a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security’s SES Candidate Development Program where he received his Key Executive Leadership Certificate from American University. He also is a graduate of the National Defense University’s Advanced Management Program.
    Thomas served more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic technician, collection analyst, and cryptologist. He was awarded four Navy Commendation Medals, one Navy Achievement Medal, two Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals, five Navy Good Conduct Medals, two National Defense Service Medals, and one Expert Marksmanship Medal.

    --End--

    For more information about DCS G-6, please visit our website at https://go.usa.gov/xS93v

    This work, G-6 welcomes new Cybersecurity Director, by Edward Loomis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christopher Thomas

