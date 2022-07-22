Wyoming National Guardsman to compete in 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, will compete in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 22-29, in Tennessee. Holloway was named the 2022 Wyoming and Region VI Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (Photo Illustration created by the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

A Sheridan native will represent Wyoming during the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, will compete against 14 other top National Guard Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from across the nation.



This national competition will include Soldiers from Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.



“I have learned that the limits in which I can push myself are a lot further than I would have ever imagined,” said Holloway. “I have also learned that I don’t give myself enough credit when it comes to my knowledge of certain tactics and techniques. This has truly made me a better NCO and allows me to extend influence around me.”



The competition will test the competitors' will and determination as they will be evaluated in 30 events, some including the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, a board interview, weapons qualifications, and a road march.



The winners are named the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and then go on to represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior competition later this year, which will consist of the top Soldiers from the Army Reserves and Active Duty.



Holloway said he’s been training up to 32 hours per week for the competition, whether it is studying, working out in the gym, or performing road marches.



“It would also be beneficial to train under-stress instead of in a utopia environment, the best warrior competition puts you through an array of stressful situations where you must think on your feet.