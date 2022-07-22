Weathering the storm: Build your hurricane kit

Keesler and the surrounding communities are no stranger to the power of hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Having an emergency hurricane kit ready can help prepare you and your family for an upcoming storm.

In case of an evacuation, this kit should be able to sustain you for a minimum of three days with necessities such as water, food, shelter, and a device for communication. Below is a list of basic items for a 72-hour kit.

Water - One gallon per person per day is a simple equation to judge how much water you should have in case of an evacuation.

Food - Items such as canned fruits and vegetables, granola and protein bars, cereal, and other nonperishable foods. Do not forget a manual can opener.

Radio (battery or hand crank operated) - Radios are important for receiving information during and after a storm, especially NOAA weather radios. Because radio waves travel much further than the LTE waves our phones run off, it provides the most optimal way of receiving urgent information. As well, there could be loss of power leaving almost no way to recharge a modern phone.

Flashlight - A quality flashlight can be used as a way to navigate through the dark, spot danger, or act as a signaling device to rescuers. Don't forget batteries for the flash light.

Plastic sheeting and duct tape - This will allow you to shelter in place as needed. The plastic sheets help protect the body from extreme weather conditions such as heavy rain and wind. The plastic sheet is recommended to be a thickness of four to six millimeters.

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties – These items are for personal sanitation.

Local map – Your map should illustrate evacuation routes from the area.

Portable charger - To recharge your phone or other devices. Make sure to pack extra batteries.

Additionally, there are other things to consider adding to a 72-hour kit such as:

- Prescription Medication and Non-prescription medication

- Prescription eyewear

- Infant formula, diapers, wipes and rash cream

- Feminine products

- Pet food and water

- Cash and/or Travelers checks

- Important documents

- Matches in waterproof container

Don't wait, make sure you and your family are ready to weather the storm.

date 2022-07-22